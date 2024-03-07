sydney sweeney
nbc
Viral

Through No Fault Of Her Own, Sydney Sweeney Has Broken Everyone’s Brain

This past weekend, Sydney Sweeney hosted SNL for the first time with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. It was a perfectly fine episode. Not one of the show’s best; not one of its worst. But you wouldn’t know it from the response to the episode: people are using Sweeney — or more specifically, her breasts — as an avatar for the death of wokeness… or something.

This is a real headline on The New Republic: “Wokeness is no match for Sydney Sweeney’s undeniable beauty.” I don’t know what “And while her breasts have caused a furore, I don’t see this as the sudden death knell of wokeness” and “If [Dave] Chappelle had Sweeney’s buxom bust, we could have easily been having this same cultural conversation more than a year ago” mean, but one thing’s for sure: they are undeniably sentences that exist on the internet.

People on X are — would you believe it? — acting even weirder. Especially conservatives. “HOT TAKE: Sydney Sweeney would be much more attractive if she covered up,” @JonnyRoot_ (who has “FAITH,” “SPORTZ,” and “CULTURE” in his bio) wrote. “Men embracing her & defending her immodesty as ‘feminine’ and ‘genuine’ are just showing how they can’t control their eyes and hearts of lust. Sydney Sweeney flaunting her body like this is not a good example for young women. It’s not a net positive. It’s not something to admire.”

No wonder Sweeney barely tweets. Would you want to deal with all that?

Now more than ever: sometimes it’s good to log off.

×