This past weekend, Sydney Sweeney hosted SNL for the first time with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. It was a perfectly fine episode. Not one of the show’s best; not one of its worst. But you wouldn’t know it from the response to the episode: people are using Sweeney — or more specifically, her breasts — as an avatar for the death of wokeness… or something.

This is a real headline on The New Republic: “Wokeness is no match for Sydney Sweeney’s undeniable beauty.” I don’t know what “And while her breasts have caused a furore, I don’t see this as the sudden death knell of wokeness” and “If [Dave] Chappelle had Sweeney’s buxom bust, we could have easily been having this same cultural conversation more than a year ago” mean, but one thing’s for sure: they are undeniably sentences that exist on the internet.

People on X are — would you believe it? — acting even weirder. Especially conservatives. “HOT TAKE: Sydney Sweeney would be much more attractive if she covered up,” @JonnyRoot_ (who has “FAITH,” “SPORTZ,” and “CULTURE” in his bio) wrote. “Men embracing her & defending her immodesty as ‘feminine’ and ‘genuine’ are just showing how they can’t control their eyes and hearts of lust. Sydney Sweeney flaunting her body like this is not a good example for young women. It’s not a net positive. It’s not something to admire.”

No wonder Sweeney barely tweets. Would you want to deal with all that?

men do not realise it, but they often need to be told who to find attractive. much more than women btw. obsession with sydney sweeny is collective hive mind and phallic group think. approval is required from other men before they can openly showcase what truly invigorates… https://t.co/1xqrWINBi0 — SELENA (off meds) (@milky_selena) March 5, 2024

[to Sydney Sweeney] are these millions of guys bothering you? — 🌙 mom said it’s my turn with the lathe of heaven (@youwouldntpost) March 6, 2024

It’s posts like this that make it clear that ‘woke’ doesn’t even mean anything anymore. Right Wing people have used it to mean literally anything against their politics that now people just type shit like this about Sydney Sweeney signing off SNL and expect it to mean something. https://t.co/3y2iKA0uty — The television dreams, but darkly (@spicynigel) March 7, 2024

I just know “are Sydney Sweeney’s breasts double-D harbingers of the death of woke” is going to rattle around my brain for years to come. Just one of those phrases that you hear once and will never hear again but will also never forget https://t.co/TjwVbf4QS1 pic.twitter.com/VHLa9ljppV — macklin (@saintmacklin) March 6, 2024

damn i bet sydney sweeney didn’t have “my body gets weaponized by the right as anti-woke propaganda” on her 2024 bingo card but here we are https://t.co/53dDqBI0ql — reneecarrot (@reneecarrot) March 6, 2024

“Sydney Sweeney's bust size is anti-woke.” Conservative media has become intellectually lazy. pic.twitter.com/96A8L6s6ot — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) March 7, 2024

Try explaining "Sydney Sweeney's cleavage is destroying woke DEI politics" to someone who is normal. It can't be done. — Stu (@RandBallsStu) March 6, 2024

Now more than ever: sometimes it’s good to log off.