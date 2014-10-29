SyFy Regrets Becoming SyFy, Hopes You Like Their New Show Ideas

In retrospect, as other cable channels were getting in to the hour-long science fiction drama game, it really wasn’t that horrible of an idea for SyFy to move away from the format that once worked for them (because, for example, I still mean to watch Caprica at some point) and start producing “lighter” original series like Eureka. However, changing their name to “SyFy”, and trying to chase a Twilight audience didn’t quite work out for them. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, new SyFy head of programming Bill McGoldrick almost totally admits just that.
Mostly, SyFy’s shows in the past have felt like made-in-Canada syndicated pap, instead of the shiny fresh take on robot space operas that was the rebooted Battlestar Galactica. So how do you avoid that, and produce the next Game of Thrones on SyFy’s budget? According to McGoldrick:
We are trying to bring in directors, producers, you name it, that can execute. [sic]…the amount of resources Comcast is providing and kind of everybody up the food chain is recognizing that to pull off sci-fi in the way that we really want to pull it off, you do have to spend. You don’t have to be a reckless drunken sailor, but you do have to sometimes even outspend basic cable competitors for the shows to look the way they will.
So 12 Monkeys might actually look like it’s taking place in post-apocalyptic Philadelphia and not Vancouver. Everyone, high-five the nerd next to you.
McGoldrick was asked if SyFy is ready to show a lot of Walking Dead-level gore on its network in order to compete.
I think sci-fi can be more provocative than any other genre. We will push it wherever we think is appropriate. We don’t want to just do it to do it, to just show that, hey, we can kill a baby, or shoot a dog.
Either I really like this guy or his PR people have prepped him well for Things I Like To Hear About Stuff. Other things mentioned in the same interview:
(When insulted about Ghost Hunters‘ continued run on the network): “Come on, though, would you say that to Discovery about Ice Road Truckers? I used to watch that show waiting for one of those trucks to fall through the ice but it never, ever did. Certain shows you just watch that way.”
also:
“At times sci-fi skews more male, but I think that’s changing and that’s an antiquated prejudice. My wife enjoys Game of Thrones as much as I do. I think if the storytelling is good and you can relate to the characters, you’ll get both.”
I don’t watch Ghost Hunters or Sasquatch Rodeo* or Ice Road Truckers, for that matter, but I like his moxie.
In addition to 12 Monkeys, which debuts in January and everyone is jazzed about, SyFy is launching Ascension, a miniseries for Tricia Helfer that might segue in to a regular series, much like Battlestar Galactica did. That starts December 15th.
Other projects they hope will lure viewers back: A mini-series adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s alien-invasion-utopia novel Childhood’s End, starring Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister); The Expanse, a futuristic space thriller based on the book series “Leviathan Wakes” — which, according to SyFy president Dave Howe, they had to fight a lot of competitors for the rights to; and Hunters, projected for 2016, in which a cop “discovers a secret government unit that assembled to hunt a group of ruthless terrorists who may not be from this world.”
That last one is kind of vaguely X-Files-sounding, and I realize that The X-Files is newly popular with the kids and all since it hit Netflix, but didn’t we just have Fringe and everything? I’m less exited about that one than I am Charles Dance in anything anywhere on my television. Childhood’s End supposedly starts in 2015 while The Expanse has no release date yet.
Via io9
* You guys, Sasquatch Rodeo might not be a real show, and now I’m sad about that. Think about sasquatches riding dragons around. Or, wait. Centaurs. What am I even saying? The possibilities are endless for Sasquatch Rodeo. Lamia child-eating contest. A Wendig-off.
The SyFy move was bad and they should feel bad.
I just hope that the attempt at quality sci-fi works out for them, because we always need more quality sci-fi.
I think they’re trying– Defiance, as an example, has become much better than I’d’ve expected from the premise(or first 4-5 episodes, for that matter). Ultimately, though, they have the challenge that things like Sharknado have been so successful…Doing serious science fiction may not fit well with their current identity.
Defiance had so much potential but they squandered it by basically making it a detective series with white makeup.
This most recent season wasn’t a detective show with white make up, it had a nano machine zombie plague that started another apocalypse…
Glad to hear it got picked up for a third season even if the game is really underwhelming.
Being Human was really, really good. Probably their best show since BSG (excluding that cluster f*** of an ending). It doesn’t just have to be hard sci-fi. You can do dark fantasy or supernatural as well. It’s not always about the shock and gore. Focus on actual writing and acting, those are kind of more important.
I never watched the American version of Being Human, it probably was better than the last season of Being Human UK.
For years SyFy has been building up its female fan base. I read before the change, the audience had been predominantly male. Shows like Being Human, Lost Girl, Haven, Defiance, and Bitten did as intended, and boosted the female audience significantly.
-Being Human was really good, especially when it came into its own and diverged significantly from the BBC version. (Last season of the BBC version was pure hot garbage.)
-I was a fan of Haven as well. I didn’t care for the last season, so I didn’t watch the current one, but at least it had a decent run.
-Lost Girl was also a half-good, half-bad kind of show. Seasons 1 and 2 were cute and fun to watch, and had the distinction of being one of the few sex-positive shows (as in no judgement for the lead characters need as well as desire for sex, without making her a little ditzy temptress trope).
-Defiance, also, a pretty strong show. Though, I have a really hard time watching it because those contacts the “aliens” wear look so damn painful.
-Bitten mostly failed in their attempt to create a strong female central character.
SyFy is a little bit of mixed bag right now. The terrible B-type movies are terrible on purpose and everybody loves them. Let’s see if they can create something mainstream. AMC was a channel everyone avoided, too, and now it’ one of the top cable networks. I don’t know if it would be good for SyFy to focus one or two high quality shows (and risk it all), or if it’s better for them to have a bunch or mediocre shows and movies with a set (though small) fan base.
Face Off is entertaining. The contestants actually help one another and do not just scream and fight.
I love Face Off, I feel bad I haven’t watched any of the latest season though.
The show where the people designed movie sets was also cool as is the Jim Henson show. Clearly I lack creativity in life, so seeing people design things and execute them, impresses me.
I’m still holding out hope that there’s some wiggle room on that killing a baby idea.
There is. He promises it’ll happen if it serves the story. So Sasquatch Rodeo might really happen.
It’s good to see SciFi learning that they need to get back to what their name says. Here’s hoping The Learning Channel gets the same epiphany…
Syfy 2.0 – now with Sci Fi!
The lesson here is that you can’t produce quality content if you’re ashamed of your genre. Glad to see they learned it, even if it was the hard way.
They still haven’t picked up my idea of a reboot of MST3K where we make fun of the awful SyFy movies.
Would watch the hell out of that.
Well if they want to get away from “lighter” SciFi, adapting Childhood’s End, if they can do it right, is a hell of a start.
You want to win everyone’s hearts back, bring back a rebooted MST3K and a lot of what you have done will be forgotten very quickly.
THIS
bring back Farscape. That show was like Star Trek except John chriton not only slept with aliens but made burt Reynolds jokes at them.
Leviathan Wakes is great, you guys. You should read it.
The entire series in incredible, but I think Syfy is missing the mark. Their synopsis reads something about the “greatest conspiracy in human history, ” which is, well, WRONG. But if they get the first season right, and understand the source material a little better, it could be enthralling.
I’m hoping for the best with The Expanse. Childhood’s End should be suitably brutal, particularly after the mid-point face-to-face with the aliens.
Grade A, top class sci-fi. With a mixture of other genres in there. If done right, would be amazing.Which reminds me, gotta read the most recent book!
They could get rid of Smackdown?
Even though Smackdown is garbage most of the time, wrestling, especially of the WWE variety, easily fits a channel that predominately features cheap, airy Canadian sci-fi.
hey, watch it.
Back to your Sasquatch Rodeo idea. Perhaps it could be a reboot/sequel to Harry and the Hendersons. The pilot could show the emotionally damaged Harry embarking on a new life after John Lithgow’s dismissal from the family. I can only assume we could get funding for this from Jack Links.
If Dexter can reboot himself as a lumberjack, then I don’t see why not.
I really think that show should have ended with Dexter offing John Lithgow. That seems to be a recurring theme here.
It they just brought Fact or Faked, I’d be set…
That channel can end. When they brought in wrestling in place of Stargate: Universe – perhaps the best sci fi since the re-imagined Battlestar…yeah I just stopped watching and caring about that channel. Bring back SG Universe and we’ll talk! Until then just suck it syfy.
Criminal under-use of Begby
I would like to see SyFy dump all the Ghost shows, Wrestling, and makeup contests.
Then fill bring back MST3K, and begin showing the classics as it takes time to develop GOOD shows – not necessarily lighter stuff – but things that aren’t just cosplay fan service.
The Expanse are some pretty fun books that could also pull off a little freaky gore without being over the top about it.
Reboot Farscape! Bring back Anime and MST3K!
Cancelling Eureka and Warehouse 13 meant that I no longer watch anything on their stupid channel.
+11111111111
Make a tv series about sharknados.
Being Human was my favorite show…They are bringing the x-files and Hero’s back to network tv,. You can bring back being human…The writing was terrific.. Please bring it back.