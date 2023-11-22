Partygoers at a California Taco Bell took the chain’s “live más” motto a little too literally.

Alana Bechiom filed a lawsuit against the restaurant after claiming that she was fired for tattling to human resources about a raucous holiday party. The New York Post reports that the alleged incident happened last December at a Taco Bell location in San Pedro, California, where Bechiom worked at the time.

Bechiom, who says she was invited to the party by her supervisor Lidia Ruiz, attended the gathering with her sister and her sister’s significant other. They were encouraged to bring food, so she made guacamole. When they arrived, they “discovered that Ruiz covered the windows of the restaurant with wrapping paper” and “also covered the cameras for the lobby in the inside of the restaurant,” according to the complaint.

Once drinks (boozy Baja Blast?) were served, things got wild:

The complaint accuses Ruiz of providing alcohol to the staffers — several of whom were “overserved,” it was alleged. At around midnight, Bechiom, who had been socializing outside the restaurant for a short while, “walked back into the restaurant” and witnessed a co-worker “having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party,” it was alleged in the complaint. The co-worker’s wife was “bent over” and “kissing both Ruiz and another co-worker,” the complaint alleged. The co-worker was given the pseudonym “Adriana.”

Bechiom was “shocked, disgusted, and outraged by what she saw and ran outside,” the complaint alleges, but she had to go back inside to retrieve her guacamole bowl. “She saw Ruiz and ‘Adriana’ throwing up,” according to the Post. “One of them vomited in the trash while the other threw up in Bechiom’s guacamole bowl.” After reporting the party to HR days later, “Ruiz and the other co-workers involved in the alleged sex romp were fired.”

After their termination, “someone associated with” Ruiz and the co-workers “retaliated” against Bechiom by “smash[ing] out the back left window” of her car at her home in the middle of the night, it was alleged in the complaint. Bechiom is then alleged to have received numerous threatening text messages, including one from a female co-worker which read: “baby girl I wanna break your face [I don’t give a f*ck] about your car.”

Bechiom claims to have suffered from “actual, consequential, and incidental financial losses,” which is also how I feel after eating my third Crunchwrap Supreme of the week (god they’re good). The lawsuit does not specify how much she is seeking in damages.

