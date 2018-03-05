All eyes were on Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Oscars red carpet, as E! made the controversial decision to keep their guy on Live from the Red Carpet coverage amid sexual misconduct allegations that made some stars plan to steer clear of the host. As such, the moment when Taraji P. Henson encountered Seacrest on the red carpet went insanely viral, as many jumped to the conclusion that the Hidden Figures star was shading him with the following exchange.
“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” said Henson, giving Seacrest a tap on the chin. “You know what I mean?” Suffice to say, the moment did not go unnoticed on Twitter.
So when are people going to burn her at the stake?
Comments like this on the Internet are quite boring, I must say.
Theyll come for her next. Its the ‘if youre not with us, youre against us mentality.’ They came after Meryl Streep and Kate Middleton for not doing exactly what they wanted, why wouldnt they come after her?
‘It was fun while it lasted’ that ‘the internet’ completely and totally misconstrued a public moment of support between two friends? What, because fit their presumptive narrative?
But there was so much shade! I guess this was the clap back, y’alllll!
You’re telling me that social media acted rashly and misinterpreted stuff to form an opnion. Whoa!