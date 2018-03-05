Taraji P. Henson Says Her Viral Oscars Red Carpet Exchange With Ryan Seacrest Was ‘Misconstrued’

All eyes were on Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Oscars red carpet, as E! made the controversial decision to keep their guy on Live from the Red Carpet coverage amid sexual misconduct allegations that made some stars plan to steer clear of the host. As such, the moment when Taraji P. Henson encountered Seacrest on the red carpet went insanely viral, as many jumped to the conclusion that the Hidden Figures star was shading him with the following exchange.

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” said Henson, giving Seacrest a tap on the chin. “You know what I mean?” Suffice to say, the moment did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

