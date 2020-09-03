The Zodiac Killer strikes again. In the midst of a pandemic and after stimulus negotiations ground to a halt, Ted Cruz and a gathering of GOP senators came together to try and ban an abortion pill. This is happening after Cruz’s Texas (and many other states) reduced abortion clinic access over the past several months, which has resulted in United Nations humans rights experts accusing states of “manipulating” the pandemic for the pro-Life cause. Cruz is doing nothing to discourage that appearance, since he fired off a letter (signed by about 20 GOP U.S. lawmakers) that asks the Food and Drug Administration to remove an abortion pill from the market due to it being an “imminent hazard to the public health” that poses a “significant threat of danger.”

Cruz also tweeted a link to promote the letter while declaring that “[p]regnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease. Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill.”

Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease. Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That’s why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such.https://t.co/zDZoCKKg9S — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 2, 2020

Unlike what Cruz’s tweet claims, women still do die during childbirth and/or suffer severe harm over the course of pregnancy. USA Today carried out an investigation that attributes 700 U.S. deaths to childbirth each year, along with another 50,000 women who suffer lasting and severe harm. The publication further noted that “Black women in the U.S. are more than twice as likely to die during childbirth” while basing that finding upon CDC data. So clearly, Cruz’s tweet doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, and Twitter users have plenty of statistics to throw his way.

That includes the number of deaths from Viagra as opposed to the abortion pill:

Death from Mifeprex 2000-2018: 24 Deaths from Viagra 1998-2007: 1,824 Shut the fuck up, Ted. Also, maybe tell the 14,000 women who have died in childbirth in America the last 20 years that pregnancy is not life-threatening.#ThursdayThoughts #thursdaymorning https://t.co/U0Oo8Lzark — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 3, 2020

In short order, Cruz and Viagra began trending side-by-side.

This led to lots of Viagra comebacks, jokes, and gross-out reactions.

When Ted Cruz takes Viagra, he gets taller. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 3, 2020

When Ted Cruz and viagra are trending side by side pic.twitter.com/ZLPxMHwtMz — M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) September 3, 2020

Thanks, Twitter. I needed that. To keep it going, Ted Cruz & Viagra.

No context necessary. pic.twitter.com/YFjGbePAVf — Heather Kennedy Wears the Mask (@jollywandering) September 3, 2020

Things that are more dangerous than the abortion pill (Mifeprex):

– Viagra

– Tylenol

– Hydroxychloroquine

– Ted Cruz https://t.co/91JKmiFPfR — Advocates for Youth (@AdvocatesTweets) September 3, 2020

Does Ted Cruz have erectile dysfunction? @tedcruz trending with Viagra? He is impotent politically, but I didn't need to know the rest! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yze2AyWokT — Missy Demeanor (@MissyDemeanor29) September 3, 2020

When pregnancy, Ted Cruz and Viagra are trending together it’s time to turn off twitter and go throw lime juice in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/GZMl1DDlAL — Andrew Hickey 🤯 (@andrewmhickey) September 3, 2020

Now do viagra cuz last I checked lack of erection is not life threatening and does not cure or prevent any disease. Oh and you may want to check the mortality rate of pregnancy https://t.co/RGC1yS3rd9 — REDDOG (@ReddogOHIO) September 3, 2020

Ted Cruz and Viagra are trending. Must be National Hard On day. — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) September 3, 2020

