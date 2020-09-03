Getty Image
Ted Cruz Wants To Ban Abortion Pills And People Are Dragging Him With Viagra-Related Comebacks

The Zodiac Killer strikes again. In the midst of a pandemic and after stimulus negotiations ground to a halt, Ted Cruz and a gathering of GOP senators came together to try and ban an abortion pill. This is happening after Cruz’s Texas (and many other states) reduced abortion clinic access over the past several months, which has resulted in United Nations humans rights experts accusing states of “manipulating” the pandemic for the pro-Life cause. Cruz is doing nothing to discourage that appearance, since he fired off a letter (signed by about 20 GOP U.S. lawmakers) that asks the Food and Drug Administration to remove an abortion pill from the market due to it being an “imminent hazard to the public health” that poses a “significant threat of danger.”

Cruz also tweeted a link to promote the letter while declaring that “[p]regnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease. Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill.”

Unlike what Cruz’s tweet claims, women still do die during childbirth and/or suffer severe harm over the course of pregnancy. USA Today carried out an investigation that attributes 700 U.S. deaths to childbirth each year, along with another 50,000 women who suffer lasting and severe harm. The publication further noted that “Black women in the U.S. are more than twice as likely to die during childbirth” while basing that finding upon CDC data. So clearly, Cruz’s tweet doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, and Twitter users have plenty of statistics to throw his way.

That includes the number of deaths from Viagra as opposed to the abortion pill:

In short order, Cruz and Viagra began trending side-by-side.

This led to lots of Viagra comebacks, jokes, and gross-out reactions.

And now, a word from Ron Perlman.

