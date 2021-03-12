Earlier this month, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that it will stop publishing six Dr. Seuss books due to racist and insensitive imagery. Those books — And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer — are not being “canceled.” The decision was made by a private business for “moral” reasons, “not as a result of public pressure that has preceded other such decisions,” as the Guardian put it.

But don’t tell that to Ted Cruz, who has never met a “cancel culture” controversy that he couldn’t exploit for personal gain. Or financial gain in the case of Dr. Seuss: the Texas senator is signing and selling copies of the late author’s work on his website.

“Stand with Ted & Dr. Seuss against the cancel culture mob to claim your signed copy of Green Eggs and Ham!” the copy reads on Cruz’s donation website. For only $60, Ted will sign an autograph of the book — which is not one of the six titles that is being “canceled” — and mail it you. Or you can buy Green Eggs and Ham for five bucks here, and donate the other $55 to charity. Or go wild at Taco Bell. Or buy something nice for your cat. Or do literally anything other than pay Cruz to sign a book that he didn’t write:

“Right now, the far left is trying to ‘CANCEL’ Dr. Seuss,” Cruz declared in a paid Facebook ad. “As someone who has always been a big fan of Green Eggs and Ham, I won’t let that stand,” he wrote. “So please rush an urgent Contribution of $60 and I’ll sign a copy of Green, Eggs, and Ham just for you!” In an email, Cruz boasted Thursday of signing “another 175 copies” because “the response to this has been HUGE.” He described the book signed by him as a “cancel culture collectible.”

If you want to read a book that Cruz actually wrote (or at least slapped his name on), you have two options: A Time for Truth: Reigniting the Promise of America and One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History, the former of which is available for $1.53 on Amazon. Here’s a glowing review: “Book full of name-dropping and how Ted Cruz rescued them from their own mistakes. Boring book.” Check it out!

Ted Cruz, who did not write Green Eggs and Ham, is signing copies of that book and giving it to people who donate $60. pic.twitter.com/O9bcONQpLh — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) March 11, 2021

(Via the Huffington Post)