Watch A Woman Ask Ted Cruz To Submit To A DNA Test To Prove That He’s Human

News & Culture Writer
04.05.18

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is currently fervently working on his re-election campaign, as he potentially stands to lose his seat come November to former rocker Beto O’Rourke, who has currently raised $6.7 million for his own campaign. If O’Rourke wins, he’ll be the first Democrat to be elected as a Senator in Texas in 30 years, which would certainly be fitting for the beleaguered Cruz.

Case in point, at a rally in Fort Worth on Wednesday, while meeting with his constituency Cruz was approached by a woman named Tammy Talpas, who dunked on him in the most savage way possible.

“I’m a woman over 50, who, as of February 7th, has seven active pre-existing conditions,” Talpas started off. “I’m not counting being female, and a survivor of abuse. I purchase my individual policy on the Health Insurance Exchange. If you force me into a high-risk pool, you will either bankrupt me or kill me. I take your threats of medical aggression personally and seriously, and I can assure you, I’m not the only Texan who does.”

Talpas then delivered the kicker: “My question is, will you pledge to submit to a DNA test, to prove that you’re human?”

“Well, Ma’am, thank you for that,” Cruz responded. “One of the great things about our democratic system is that we can treat each other with respect and civility.” When pressed on whether that was a yes or a no to her question, Cruz refused to engage and would only thank her for coming out.

Poor Ted. At least we know that he probably had a nice, comforting can of Campbell’s Chunky Soup waiting for him when he got home that night.

