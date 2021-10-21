Earlier this week, Republican Senator Ted Cruz introduced a new bill that would essentially send migrants to liberal cities in what essentially amounts to payback for President Joe Biden loosening immigration restrictions at the border. Titled the “Stop the SURGE Act,” Cruz’s bill specifically targets locations frequented by Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and other “Democrat elites.” Here’s a passage from the bill via Cruz’s campaign website:

For the past ten months, President Biden and his administration have willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels, with no thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio, which are running low on resources from dealing with this massive influx of illegal immigrants. That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties.

Naturally, Cruz promoted the bill on Fox News where he performed some kind of weird British accent in an effort to mock… New Englanders? It was all very strange.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) rolls out his newest border stunt, introducing a bill to bring processing centers for new migrants to Democrat hotspots like Palo Alto, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard. He also does very bad voiceover work at the end. pic.twitter.com/rsvEnDHXgf — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2021

As is often the case whenever Cruz speaks, the Texas senator is getting roasted alive on Twitter where people are bringing up his infamous Cancun trip as well as his Ivy League education from the same liberal areas he condemns:

@SenTedCruz that’s very close to the elitist college you want to, yes? Harvard, wasn’t it? https://t.co/R2el1zpcD2 — somedarkmarvel (@somedarkmarvel1) October 19, 2021

Ted Cruz went to Princeton – don't forget that – https://t.co/k8kvbAZSeT — Jefferson (@jeffersonalle) October 19, 2021

Are those his vacation stops for the next time he abandons his state? https://t.co/E9YSuE7hBW — Drew (@Drew_TandB) October 19, 2021

More reactions noted that Cruz’s plan is actually a great idea, and that the liberal areas would gladly welcome the influx of new workers as many industries are currently plagued by labor shortages:

lmao this isn't at all the own he thinks it is. tfg threatened the same thing & the democratic areas were glad to do that so bring it on. — Stormin' Norman 🇺🇸🇹🇹 (@menorman) October 19, 2021

Oh cool, I live in Palo Alto. We have a large Hispanic population in East Palo Alto and a need for workers here. Can we get them, process them and find them jobs? — Anita Rosen (@anitarosen) October 19, 2021

Hey Sen. Cruz: Problem solved. We need 80,000 truck drivers. Probably dock workers too. And there’s a long term projected shortage of medical professionals. Great idea, let’s make it easier for more people to come here. Thanks!

And others just got straight to the point:

https://t.co/GjngxZPZn5 pic.twitter.com/Hc2EIFL4yy — Boomer Bob was BobA1959 I’m Pissed Off and Angry (@BobNYC59) October 19, 2021

