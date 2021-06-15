Not everyone can go viral twice in the same day for two separate incidents, but not everyone is Ted Cruz. On Monday, news broke that Texas’ power grid was in trouble due to escalating heat, prompting a large swatch of Twitter to make jokes about the state’s Republican senator, who hightailed it outta there during a freak winter storm earlier in the year. Not a few hours later he was back on top, this time because he released a surreal video in which he recites the “Pledge of Allegiance” to a flag.

“This didn’t use to be controversial,” Cruz wrote in his attempt to commemorate Flag Day. The video, a mere 14 seconds, finds the senator awkwardly standing in front of a flag, his hand on his heart, robotically reciting the statement that originated somewhere in the late 19th century.

Is it actually controversial? Not really. It’s not even clear what Cruz was referring to. But ginning up outrage over patriotism is red meat for people who think Ted Cruz is smart, and perhaps he figured he could use a distraction on the day he was being dragged on Twitter for a past cowardly act.

But it was clear that those who already don’t like him weren’t swayed. Some called out his claim about a “controversial act” as purest bull.

stop the performative grievance-baby nonsense, you grandstanding huckster, reciting the Pledge is not controversial. pledge to the flag all you want — the next time you're in a Cancun airport while your constituents are freezing in the dark, for example — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 14, 2021

Some dragged him for abandoning Texas when its people are suffering.

Imagine if you cared about the Texas power grid as much as you cared about shit posting — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 14, 2021

Texas is broken. This is one of the guys that broke it.

The grid is about to collapse again and this is @tedcruz response.

He's done nothing for Texas but damn is he a carnival barker of fear mongering and bullshit.

I guess all the flights to Cancun were booked. https://t.co/I0DDbMZPS1 — Titus (@TitusNation) June 14, 2021

I pledge allegeince

to the grid

that sometimes supplies electricity

to some of the public

I represent

one texas

under ercot

with liberty for just us in cancun https://t.co/ILkgHHflTv — kilgore trout, offer expires june 31 (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 14, 2021

Some questioned his mental health.

Evidence that Ted Cruz is completely insane. https://t.co/Q0ai3FjLhX — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) June 14, 2021

Some pointed out his past wrongs, particularly his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Is that flag mounted on one of the poles your followers used to beat Capital Police? https://t.co/7LRZI4rVkX — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 14, 2021

Didn’t you guys celebrate flag day on 1/6? https://t.co/6g1RHufelz pic.twitter.com/mbWEGiCykl — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 14, 2021

Saying the pledge of allegiance to the flag isn’t controversial, @tedcruz. But using the flag to beat a Capitol Police officer is. Sedition is. At least – to most of us. https://t.co/Wgy7S9BtBs — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) June 15, 2021

Some thought he just sucks.

Others just found the whole thing weird.

This is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen on this website. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 14, 2021

Pledge of Allegiance from motel in Cancun or what am I looking at here? — Sheryl 🌼🌼 (@SherylHutchers2) June 14, 2021

Or made fun of his hair.

No, that mullet you're growing out was always controversial. https://t.co/cB14GLatGf — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 15, 2021

And some people were worried about the flag.

i can’t listen w/ sound rn but from body language i’m getting that this dude really wants to fuck the flag https://t.co/1xirs5cwnP — sydney battle (@SydneyBattle) June 14, 2021