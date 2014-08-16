That Guy From ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Is The Founder Of A Religious ‘Cult’

Andrew Keegan, best known as the guy who isn’t Joseph Gordon-Levitt or Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You, has gone ahead and done what every actor does when they can’t get work: find religion. Except Keegan literally FOUNDED a religion. It’s called Full Circle, and according to Vice, it “has a growing body of followers, some of whom have dedicated their lives to his mission.”
Is a giant talking parrot involved? You bet.
I was greeted at the door by a man who said his name was Third Eye. He quickly introduced me to the community pet Krishna, a giant talking parrot. Third Eye explained that he was part of the “inner circle,” composed of eight core members, all of whom are led by the founder Andrew Keegan. All the members are “enlightened” and have come together to initiate change. (Via)
OK, but what the hell does that mean?
They described their movement as “advanced spiritualism” or “the highest spiritualism founded on universal knowledge.” When I pressed them about what exactly that meant, Third Eye said something about cosmic energy and ayahuasca.
Their hope is that so many people have to Google the word “ayahuasca” that by the time they find the definition, they’ve forgotten what they were asking. Well, not this guy: it’s some kind of “psychedelic brew” and I still have no idea what Full Circle is all about.
“Synchronicity. Time. That’s what it’s all about. Whatever, the past, some other time. It’s a circle; in the center is now. That’s what it’s about,” Keegan explained, regarding the church’s name, Full Circle.
Yup, nothing there, either. I’d also like to hear more from the world’s biggest Stephan Jenkins fan, Third Eye. Anyway, Vice has more about the church, which Salon charitably referred to as a “cult.” That’s a loaded word, though. They prefer “tax deductible talking parrot sanctuary.”
FULL CIRCLE VENICE from Brett Mazurek on Vimeo.
I actually saw O just last night, this dude was like 6th bill behind josh hartnett I understand why he’d turn to religion.
Well…..at least he is still hot.
More like Fartivists amirite
Is he the yellow king?
you answer one flyer on a whole foods bulletin board and suddenly you’re in a cult
Oddly enough, that’s how I wound up playing bass for The Cult.
That’s how my dad became the tour manager of Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
A cult in Venice Beach, big surprise. Just form a drum circle and idiots will come.
Still not sure what makes this any wackier than Christianity.
Uh huh, Let’s revisit that statement in a few years after the next comet passes by and there’s a sudden run on white Nikes and arsenic.
I never forgave him for standing Stephanie Tanner up.
Ahhhhh….. so it’s 1967 revisited?
What we need is a cult whose sole philosophy is automobile detailing. They just go around doing meticulous work on cars for free.
I miss the cults that made really good washers and tableware. They had to go and get bought out by the man.
“I Am Dying, Meester?”
“Synchronicity. Time. That’s what it’s all about.”
So it’s about a Police album and a Morris Day band? I’m so in.
+1
Judging by the looks of the religion’s followers, coupled with the activity that they seem to do in their confined headquarters (?), I bet it smells like shit in there.
Bianca > Kat
So, I gotta ask: Was Third Eye blind?
So was the parrot part of the inner circle?