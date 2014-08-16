That Guy From ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Is The Founder Of A Religious ‘Cult’

Andrew Keegan, best known as the guy who isn’t Joseph Gordon-Levitt or Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You, has gone ahead and done what every actor does when they can’t get work: find religion. Except Keegan literally FOUNDED a religion. It’s called Full Circle, and according to Vice, it “has a growing body of followers, some of whom have dedicated their lives to his mission.”

Is a giant talking parrot involved? You bet.

I was greeted at the door by a man who said his name was Third Eye. He quickly introduced me to the community pet Krishna, a giant talking parrot. Third Eye explained that he was part of the “inner circle,” composed of eight core members, all of whom are led by the founder Andrew Keegan. All the members are “enlightened” and have come together to initiate change. (Via)

OK, but what the hell does that mean?

They described their movement as “advanced spiritualism” or “the highest spiritualism founded on universal knowledge.” When I pressed them about what exactly that meant, Third Eye said something about cosmic energy and ayahuasca.

Their hope is that so many people have to Google the word “ayahuasca” that by the time they find the definition, they’ve forgotten what they were asking. Well, not this guy: it’s some kind of “psychedelic brew” and I still have no idea what Full Circle is all about.

“Synchronicity. Time. That’s what it’s all about. Whatever, the past, some other time. It’s a circle; in the center is now. That’s what it’s about,” Keegan explained, regarding the church’s name, Full Circle.

Yup, nothing there, either. I’d also like to hear more from the world’s biggest Stephan Jenkins fan, Third Eye. Anyway, Vice has more about the church, which Salon charitably referred to as a “cult.” That’s a loaded word, though. They prefer “tax deductible talking parrot sanctuary.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FULL CIRCLE VENICE from Brett Mazurek on Vimeo.

Via Vice