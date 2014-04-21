The ‘Arkham’ Version Of The Suicide Squad Is Unleashed In ‘Batman: Assault On Arkham’

Batman: Assault on Arkham is a strange project. It’s supposed to be WB Animation’s take on Rocksteady’s ‘Arkham’ universe, but most of the characters look different than they look in the Arkham games, and there seems to be a healthy dose of the WB animated universe mixed in as well (pretty sure Amanda Waller has never showed up in any Arkham games). Oh, also, the movie’s all about the Suicide Squad, soooo yeah, I have no idea what’s going on, but the movie looks pretty fun.
Yup, Kevin Conroy is back doing the Bat-voice. Sadly that’s just a really good Mark Hamill impersonator as the Joker.
I have the feeling that DC and WB are really trying to test the waters of how appealing the Suicide Squad is to see how that mid-budget movie they want to do would up take off.
Waller was in the end of Arkham Origins, when she recruited Deathstroke to the Suicide Squad.
She also nabbed Deadshot and Bronze Tiger for the team at the end of Arkham Origins: Blackgate.
Soo when does it come out? I liked Flash Point.
We got Deadshot, Harley, Killer Frost, and Captain Boomerang. I’m going to assume the giant guy is King Shark. I’m drawing a blank on the masked guy.
Black Spider?
JWAT got it, that’s Black Spider. He was in the New 52 run of the book.
So what’s going on? It looks more like New 52 Suicide Squad that anything Arkham related.
Uggh. How is this related to anything Arkham? Oh wait we’ll just keep churning out mediocre material and games and slap the Arkham name on it and try to cash in on a name that stood for awesome stories.
I’m glad that Rocksteady is moving on from the Batman license before the suits at WB Games and Entertainment completely drive it into the ground.
Not going to dispute the overuse of “Arkham” as a brand name, BUT… *gets wedgie* anyway, Waller was recruiting for the Suicide Squad in Arkham Origins and in Blackgate. Some of the voice actors appear to be the same (Kevin Conroy, Troy Baker, CCH Pounder,) and I can easily see the ending of this movie being Joker getting caught and shipped to Arkham, leading to the opening scene of Arkham Asylum.
I understand about Waller and the Suicide Squad being involved in the Arkham series but what I’m saying is that this doesn’t have the Arkham look and feel that Rocksteady created when they were at the helm. This just seems like a bad attempt at cashing in on the Arkham name and not trying to stand alone and make Suicide Squad titles.
CCH Pounder should play Amanda Waller in every animated and live action iteration.