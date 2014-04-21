The ‘Arkham’ Version Of The Suicide Squad Is Unleashed In ‘Batman: Assault On Arkham’

Batman: Assault on Arkham is a strange project. It’s supposed to be WB Animation’s take on Rocksteady’s ‘Arkham’ universe, but most of the characters look different than they look in the Arkham games, and there seems to be a healthy dose of the WB animated universe mixed in as well (pretty sure Amanda Waller has never showed up in any Arkham games). Oh, also, the movie’s all about the Suicide Squad, soooo yeah, I have no idea what’s going on, but the movie looks pretty fun.

You can check out a trailer below…

Yup, Kevin Conroy is back doing the Bat-voice. Sadly that’s just a really good Mark Hamill impersonator as the Joker.

via ComicBookMovie

TOPICS#Cartoons#DC Comics#Comics#Animation
Batman: ArkhamBatman: Assault on ArkhamKevin ConroyWB Animation

