The Bear‘s a food-fueled frenzy that captured the loins of the internet to transform the Hulu show into a breakout hit. Jeremy Allen White’s now moving far beyond Lip on Shameless, and that’s the case even though he hates Chicago pizza. Still, there’s the music and the question of whether Carmy will get down anytime in the near future.

Yet while you consider those very important issues, there’s a new The Bear parody to deliver the same mess with none of the great taste. Over on Twitter, avid comedian Tommy Bayer showed off his new PB&J (with water)-focused parody. It’s not quite as stressful as the original, but when a one-faced sandwich ends up in the wrong place during a freakout, you’ll maybe imagine how the O.G. show would never. Still! It’s fun.

The show “The Bear” but the restaurant only serves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and water pic.twitter.com/NDtSG6jYwS — tommy bayer (@tommybayertime) August 6, 2022

These Chefs probably won’t receive the ultimate compliment of an actual Chef’s kiss, but I can admire their dedication to their cause. We could probably stand to see a mean Joel McHale berating someone in the corner with peanut butter at some point in the second season, and man, this parody is evidence that The Bear‘s long tail won’t quit anytime soon.

What do we know about Season 2, so far? Zilch, but surely, FX and Hulu will want to strike while that kitchen is hot. Hopefully, we’ll hear some concrete production news before too long.