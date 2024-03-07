After winning a primary to become the Republican candidate for North Carolina‘s gubernatorial race, Mark Robinson instantly started making headlines thanks to a well-documented trail of controversial statements. Despite a crowded field that includes Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Kari Lake, and the big guy himself, Donald Trump, Robinson has surprisingly managed to vault himself to the top as the GOP’s most outlandish candidate.

During Wednesday’s night episode, The Daily Show went to town on Robinson’s record, and there was no shortage of material. The gubernatorial candidate has a history of denying the Holocaust, making transphobic statements, openly opining that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote, and at one point, referring to the Parkland school shooting survivors as “spoiled little bastards.”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Via Huffpost:

“Wow!” said guest host Ronny Chieng. “This guy hates everybody. Gay people, Jewish people, women, school shooting survivors, Beyoncé.” “I mean, this guy is so into hating people, he even hates MLK,” Chieng onted. “I know we’re a divided country but I thought the one thing we could all agree on is MLK — good. And by the way, you can’t just hate on everyone and leave out the Asians, that’s racist.”

While Robinson’s stances should make him a pariah in a reasonable society, he could be running an entire state by the end of the year because Robinson’s rhetoric is warmly welcomed by the GOP.

He’s “perfect symbol of where the Republican Party is at right now,” Chieng quipped to The Daily Show audience.

