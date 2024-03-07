Today’s GOP sure loves a chaos candidate. Back in 2022, one MAGA candidate after another, each with the full backing of Donald Trump, flamed out spectacularly. Kari Lake, Herschel Walker, Doug Mastroiano, Dr. Oz — all came dangerously close to being in government. (Sadly, J.D. Vance did squeak through.) Alas, somehow the magnets understander is back on top and even crushing Joe Biden in polls. So you know what that means? Time to go back to more unelectable candidates with a long history of spouting deranged beliefs — like, for instance, the Republican candidate for North Carolina’s governor.

That candidate is Mark Robinson, the state’s lieutenant governor, and he has a long, well-documented history of saying jaw-dropping stuff — about LGBTQIA+ people (who he called “filth”), about feminists, about trans people, even about Holocaust denial. Now, in a newly unearthed clip, he can be heard saying he’d “absolutely” go back to the days when women couldn’t vote.

https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1765520359397150833

Per HuffPost, at an event in 2020 hosted by the Republican Women of Pitt County, Robinson talked about someone asking Candace Owens a hypothetical question about which version of American she, as a Black woman, would think would make America great again: one where “Black people were swinging from cheap trees” or one where women couldn’t vote. The correct answer, of course, is neither, and it’s supposed to raise awareness about the extremes of the MAGA mindset.

Robinson, though, decided he’d answer that hypothetical anyway.

“I would say to him if I was standing in front of him I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote,” he said. “You know why? Because in those days we had people who fought for real social change, and they were called Republicans.”

Even for a modern day far right candidate it’s kind of an insane thing to say! There’s the part about him enthusiastically throwing women under the bus — in front of women, no less. And what’s going on with the explanation? Is he saying women not being able to vote would motivate Republicans to effect social change? Because social change is not Republicans’ bag these days, unless by “social change” you mean trying to erase women’s reproductive rights entirely.

Anyway, good job, North Carolina Republicans, for voting for someone who could easily alienate every women in the state. And, of course, he could still win anyway.

(Via HuffPost)