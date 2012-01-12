The Five Comics of the New 52 You Must Be Reading

We took a look at the New 52 after it launched, and found that a few absolutely excruciating missteps aside, it was actually pretty good. But it’s now five months later, we’ve had some time to see where the books are going…and we know which ones are the best.

Well, all right, we have a subjective measure of which books are the best.

Here are the five books DC are putting out that if they’re not already on your pull list, they really should be.

Notable Mentions:

“OMAC”, because Kirby art tributes and Keith Giffen being snarky were two tastes we didn’t know could go so great together.

“Suicide Squad”, because it’s just as bleak and nasty as it should be.

“Swamp Thing”, which came back after a blah first issue and has found its feet.

#5) Batwoman

Worth the wait in just about every respect. J.H. Williams hands in some of the most gorgeous art in comics, and the writing is just as top-notch. By far the best Batbook of the reboot, and it remains a shame DC sat on this character for so long.

#4) Animal Man

What we love about this book is how Jeff Lemire manages to both capture a family realistically while simultaneously dropping something horrible, disgusting, and/or perverse on us every couple of pages or so. The body horror aspect of this works really well, since it deeply offends Buddy well beyond just the obvious.

#3) Demon Knights

We were skeptical that DC could deliver a straight-up swords and sorcery comic and make it anything other than “Heavy Metal” lite, but consider us converts: this story works and they’re willing to offer up some twists on the usual ideas. Even if we do miss Etrigan in the modern era.