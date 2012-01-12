The Five Comics of the New 52 You Must Be Reading

Well, all right, we have a subjective measure of which books are the best.
Here are the five books DC are putting out that if they’re not already on your pull list, they really should be.
Notable Mentions:
“OMAC”, because Kirby art tributes and Keith Giffen being snarky were two tastes we didn’t know could go so great together.
“Suicide Squad”, because it’s just as bleak and nasty as it should be.
“Swamp Thing”, which came back after a blah first issue and has found its feet.
#5) Batwoman
Worth the wait in just about every respect. J.H. Williams hands in some of the most gorgeous art in comics, and the writing is just as top-notch. By far the best Batbook of the reboot, and it remains a shame DC sat on this character for so long.
#4) Animal Man
What we love about this book is how Jeff Lemire manages to both capture a family realistically while simultaneously dropping something horrible, disgusting, and/or perverse on us every couple of pages or so. The body horror aspect of this works really well, since it deeply offends Buddy well beyond just the obvious.
#3) Demon Knights
We were skeptical that DC could deliver a straight-up swords and sorcery comic and make it anything other than “Heavy Metal” lite, but consider us converts: this story works and they’re willing to offer up some twists on the usual ideas. Even if we do miss Etrigan in the modern era.
5. Animal Man
4. Green Lantern
3. Swamp Thing
2. Batwoman
1. Batman
The Court of Owls story line is one of the best to come out in a long time.
Green Lantern, huh? We don’t hate it, but it doesn’t light our fire, although New Guardians has so far been pretty fun.
For me, there is something unsettling yet appealing to see Sinestro with a Green Lantern ring again.
I’m behind in reading all the New 52 issues I’ve bought, but, so far, I like what I read in Animal Man, Aquaman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Action Comics. The Green Lantern books, which I usually love, have been pretty blah, and Justice League’s story feels like a Jeph Loeb book (read: a reason for a good artist to draw characters and/or fights).
I’m absolutely loving “Suicide Squad” and “Birds Of Prey” doesn’t get much love from the critics but it’s holding my attention better than, say, The Flash.
Agree on the Wonder Woman. Very surprised by how much I like that book.
On the flip side, I stopped “Stormwatch” after one issue and “Green Arrow” is horrendous.
Green Arrow, Catwoman and Voodoo are my bottom three. Closely followed by Red Hood. Ugh!
I’m enjoying The Flash (the art is nearly as good as Batwoman’s, but not quite), Batman and Action Comics. Detective was a bit of a let down, though. Totally agree on Swamp Thing, Batwoman and Wonder Woman.
Flash is solid, and it’s got a nice light tone.
Nice to put OMAC as an honorable mention the day its cancellation is announced.
Yeah…we can’t win them all.
My five favorites are:
Aquaman (I never realized I was waiting for somebody to revamp Arthur, but I guess I have)
Wonder Woman (most surprising addition to my monthly reading since I’ve never liked the character)
Action Comics (Only Superman book that holds my interest)
Swamp Thing/Animal Man (Two sides of the same coin that perfectly complement each other. This is old-school Vertigo right here)
My honorable mentions are:
Green Lantern (solid)
Stormwatch (Ellis’ Stormwatch/Authority run is one of my favorite reads, and while this doesn’t touch that, it evokes that type of storytelling that Millar went too far with)
Deathstroke (this was the biggest surprise out of the bunch)
Suicide Squad (not as good as the series it replaced, but still entertaining)
Justice League Dark (this seems like it WANTS to be old-school vertigo, but it’s not quite there yet)
Resurrection Man (really enjoyed the previous series, and this one is consistently holding my attention)
Looking forward to Earth 2 and intrigued by Dial H.
I feel bad for not including Batman, because I really like Snyder’s work, and I WANT to like a Batman book, but it just didn’t grab me. For some reason I can never get into a Batman solo book, but I never seem to have a problem enjoying him in the Justice League or in various team-ups.
Deathstroke was a real surprise. DC’s been willing to both be a lot more lighthearted and get a lot nastier, and it’s really paid off.
Still looking for someone to give Frankenstein some love. It is not in my top five, but it is a great read. Voodoo was a surprise as well.
Of the six cancellations, I was only reading Hawk and Dove. It is not a bad book, but they are not characters that can carry their own series.
I’m enjoying Frankenstein a lot. I’ve wanted to see more of him since Seven Soldiers and Lemire’s doing a good job of making this a follow up to Morrison’s version of the character.
“Frankenstein” is fun, and they do a good job with it, but it’s still a little too “Hellboy-lite” to make a top five of us just yet. They’re starting to move away from that, though.
Yeah, why DC keeps trying to carry “Hawk and Dove” is beyond us.
I’m reading and enjoying all of these except Aquaman, which I’ll wait for either the trade or a digital sale on. I do find it weird that you guys didn’t mention Cliff Chiang’s work on Wonder Woman. He’s doing a great job.
He is, absolutely, but art on a book is usually the gravy for the story for us.