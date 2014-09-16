‘The Flash’ Adds Another Cast Member From ‘The Flash’

The Flash has already cast an actor from The Flash, you know, the one from 1990. John Wesley Shipp, who went on to get cheated on by Dawson’s mom or something, we’re hazy on the details, has signed on to play Henry Allen, and we joked about them casting Julio and Tina McGee from the original series. Which they, uh, went ahead and did.

Yep, Amanda Pays, better known as Barry’s inexplicably British girlfriend/science support team from the original show or Mulder’s awful ex from The X-Files, is coming back. And she’ll be coming back as Tina McGee, according to the Hollywood Reporter:

Amanda Pays, who co-starred in CBS’ 1990s The Flash TV series opposite John Wesley Shipp’s Barry Allen, will reprise her role as Dr. Tina McGee on the upcoming The CW drama, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Dr. McGee was an expert geneticist, who was Barry’s main ally and love interest. When Pays’ alter ego returns to Central City this go-around, she’ll be an employee of a rival company to STAR Labs.

If the show is setting up the idea that the original Flash series was actually an alternate reality or something and we have New Barry running into Old Barry in a lush, ’30s styled Central City… actually, we’re oddly OK with that. Either way, it’s nice to see the show refer to the character’s past. Now where’s Julio?