‘The Flash’ Adds Another Cast Member From ‘The Flash’

The Flash has already cast an actor from The Flash, you know, the one from 1990. John Wesley Shipp, who went on to get cheated on by Dawson’s mom or something, we’re hazy on the details, has signed on to play Henry Allen, and we joked about them casting Julio and Tina McGee from the original series. Which they, uh, went ahead and did.
Yep, Amanda Pays, better known as Barry’s inexplicably British girlfriend/science support team from the original show or Mulder’s awful ex from The X-Files, is coming back. And she’ll be coming back as Tina McGee, according to the Hollywood Reporter:
Amanda Pays, who co-starred in CBS’ 1990s The Flash TV series opposite John Wesley Shipp’s Barry Allen, will reprise her role as Dr. Tina McGee on the upcoming The CW drama, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Dr. McGee was an expert geneticist, who was Barry’s main ally and love interest. When Pays’ alter ego returns to Central City this go-around, she’ll be an employee of a rival company to STAR Labs.
If the show is setting up the idea that the original Flash series was actually an alternate reality or something and we have New Barry running into Old Barry in a lush, ’30s styled Central City… actually, we’re oddly OK with that. Either way, it’s nice to see the show refer to the character’s past. Now where’s Julio?
I believe the proper lingo would be “Amanda Pays can get it”.
I would put money down on Mark Hamill playing The Trickster’s father.
YOU ARE SOMEWHAT CORRECT, SIR!
We’ll have an article as to why up sometime today.
Julio? He’s down by the school yard.
//shows self out
:::tomato:::
(Actually, that’s pretty funny. Kudos.)
Considering that comic book Barry took the inspiration to become Flash from reading the same Golden Age Jay Garrick Flash books that actually existed in our world, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say the original series somehow exists in the new series’ universe. Probably what has me most excited about this series is the time/space shenanigans that they seem to be allowing for. It’s just not the Flash unless space and time are getting screwed up.
It would have to be popular enough that a science lab just happens to have the right equipment to measure it lying around, but not popular enough to mention.
The entire premise is that a particle accelerator rips a hole in reality and a bunch of people get powers. You’re covered on time and space getting screwed up.
Also, no lawyers.
That’s actually pretty cool. I recall the original series being pretty rad in its day.
This actually makes me just wish that we discover that Grant Gustin is actually Wally West, John Wesley Shipp was really Barry Allen, and the the previous tv show happened in the past (or in a Flashpoint-like alternate timeline).