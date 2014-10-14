Liveblog Reminder: The Flash Zips Into Its Second Episode

The Flash was a huge hit in its premiere, both with audiences (the most watched CW premiere ever) and with critics. So now the question becomes: Can Barry keep up his momentum?
We’ll find out tonight, and the show’s not being shy about rolling out the supervillians. This week, we’ve got Multiplex, a scrub in the comics but seemingly something of a bad-ass here. Have a trailer!
The most interesting thing, of course, will be what the show hints at for its overarching plotlines. It has two right out of the gate. The first is that Barry’s dad is in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, and the show is hinting heavily that it’s Reverse Flash who did it. The second is that Harrison Wells, disgraced physicist, turns out to be able to walk and also has some connection to the future, considering he’s got a newspaper from 2024 about the Flash disappearing. Whether he’s an actual time traveler, or just has some superpowers of his own, remains to be seen, and we’re not ruling out that he’s actually the Reverse Flash.
But we’ll find out tonight, starting at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?
I think it’s a misdirect. He’s not going to be Reverse Flash.
Zoom and Professor Zoom!
I hope so Kevin.
Or they’re doing the whole bait-and-switch thing and there are two of them.
And the set photos of Reverse Flash make it look like it’s Eddy.
Oh shit, Cavanagh…
So, Harrison’s really, really not a good guy!
Maybe that guy was going to sell out to “the reach”?
I am sure he is just looking out for the greater good…from the future!
When’s Captain Cold showing up?
Episode four.
Awww man and the chance he is the other speedster just went through the roof.
Either that or he’s one of DC’s humorless time travel guys.
Well, then….
I hope he stands up at the end of every episode.
so who is this wheelchair guy? like in continuity
@Dan Seitz Im guessing its an allusion to H.G. Wells
Nobody, yet. Somehow I suspect “Harrison Wells” is an alias.
OK, will do Felicity…I mean…never mind.
I’d really love for this show to have him stuck with the name “Red Streak” in the newspaper.
Three pizzas between two guys?
Barry’s, like 24. When I was 24 I could put away an entire Domino’s by myself with those stupid Chicken Kickers as a side.
Barry does need to eat a lot now.
The over/under on Law n’ Order dying this season just went up by like 50%.
Your honor it was a supervillain. Case dismissed.
Pepperoni, olives, and jalapenos? That’s… interesting.
It’ll come out his mouth if we are lucky!
needs bacon
Might get him breathing fire there as a side power.
Giant eye-roll there
Nicholas Sparks must be stopped.
You’d think the lawsuit that makes him sound like an insane bigot would do it.
Well, that was a dumb way to punch out.
Its you!
You are the one Neo.
If star labs does one of those dance raves/orgies I’m out…
At least he didn’t do a pole dance.
Hey, he knows Kung Fu
I hope at some point he brings up an old partner named briscoe
@indieguy Bloodsport getting slapped around by Ice-T out of nowhere would be amazing.
ice*
@Dan Seitz ie-t shows up to mean mug Bloodsport
Now that would be something.
And then Bruce Campbell shows up.
Send in the clones.
They have done a good job not making Star Wars puns.
Police can’t deal with a group of guys! Like a whole gang of them, we are not trained for that.
This is the CCPD. They’re probably only marginally more competent than SCPD.
It took Law n’ Order only a little time to come around.
“Find the weak one in the pack. Isolate it and kill it.”
I do love that a brilliant research scientist is wearing a skintight dress.
She’s competing with Felicity.
You might want to restrain that cone….
Raylan’s dad is on the 100? Wow.
I ain’t judging.
Raylan’s dad has to make rent.
“No don’t do a story about that. Do a story on Kevin Hart or Tyrese.”
I don’t know about this Lois.
A reporter searching for a superhero that is right in front of her. It sounds familiar.
That seems to be the direction they’re heading in.
“What I am good at is being your friend!” Barry is hitting all the passive aggressive “nice guy” points on the list.
Jiminy Jillickers.
@indieguy #notallspeedsters
I need a Milhouse from the Simpsons as the Flash picture for this.
You ain’t kidding.
he’s gonna need to build in a fedora to his suit if he wants it to stay on his head
I get newspapers from the future, so I know things will work out.
It’s got good reporting but the editorial board is a bunch of smug dicks.
“Ever see that show ‘Early Edition?’ It’s like that, but less happy.”
I’m liking Harrison more and more.
Likewise.
Harrison Wells, busting balls.
Wait, what did he do again?
@Dan Seitz that’s actually how many tv news organizations would do it.
@numbersix Nothing, really. He’s just pretty.
No, the douche cop. I missed him being a hero.
Stagg? Stole Black’s research.
the father reminds me of Dr. Cox from Scrubs.
Me too!
“Lightning Man killed my mom!” Doctor Wiley, YOU PRICK!
@indieguy Nothing can top the Mega Man fan art done in “red ink.”
oof that reminds me of some X yaoi i’ve seen
At least it wasn’t wood man.
It’s nice to see that Stagg is still an ass in this continuity.
UGH I’m still pissed about Sara….
Who??
Likewise. Especially if the supposed killer I’m hearing did it is true.
how soon before we get an “the outsiders” series
The CW is considering a third superhero series, so I’d say within two years.
OK, that was a pretty awesome effect
Yeah, I’m pretty impressed with the effects work. This is a cut above the usual CW show stuff.
I’ve been in fights like this in “Shadows of Mordor.”
Nice that the clothes replicate, or this would be an HBO show.
Yeah, not sure how that works. Maybe those are clone skin?
Quick hide behind these explosive barrels.
“Let’s shoot barrels at a chemical warehouse, that never ends badly!”
Obviously she is not really in tune with Barry’s feelings and moods.
No kidding.
Heyyyy, it’s the Grim Reaper from Bill & Ted
The corporate antagonist from Batman begins?
Ewwwwww, Multiplex is the villain from “The Brood!”
SACK! UP! BARRY!
Do the work yourself dammit
I hate, HATE, that they call the local coffee shop Jitters. That’s so damn lame!
@Kevin the Robot I know. I still hate it.
It’s from the comics.