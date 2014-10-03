The Future Heroes And Villains Of ‘The Flash’: A Field Guide

The Flash bows next week, and it bows with a full complement of heroes and villains. But not all of them will appear with superpowers right away; sure, you’ll see Captain Cold and Heat Wave going to town right away, but there are tons of intriguing hints hidden among the IMDB cast credits. So, we tease out a few of those hidden gags by cast member, which may be spoilery if you’re not familiar with the comics.
Cisco Ramon
Played By: Carlos Valdes
AKA: Vibe
Notable Because…: This may be a hangover from when DC tried to make Vibe a thing in the recent past, but his being a notable cast member means he makes the list. One, being able to fire vibratory energy out of your hands are just going to give us endless, endless jokes. Two, The Flash’s powers often rely on vibration, so Vibe can either help him with that… or kick the Flash’s ass.
Eddie Thawne
Played By: Rick Cosnett
AKA: Reverse-Flash
Notable Because…: First of all, Reverse-Flash wants to make heroes “better,” usually by killing everyone they love. He has the power to control time, so that allows him to hop back and forth along the timeline and mess with people. Including, it seems, young Barry Allen, who witnesses a yellow blur murder his mother in the pilot. This time travel ability is interesting for other reasons as well, but you’ll have to watch the pilot to find out why.
Oh, did we mention that on this show, he’s part of the Central City Police Department? We’re sure that will end well.
Caitlin Snow
Played By: Danielle Panabaker, who everyone keeps mistaking for Elizabeth Henstridge.
AKA: Killer Frost
Notable Because…: First of all, she starts off the series on the side of the good guys. But that’s not going to last, as in current DC continuity, Killer Frost is a woman who has to absorb the heat of living things to survive, the result of a tragic accident at… STAR Labs! But she’s not usually an enemy of the Flash, she usually goes up against Firestorm. Speaking of which!
Ronnie Raymond
Played By: Robbie Amell. Yes, the guy from the Tomorrow People, and Stephen Amell’s cousin.
AKA: Firestorm
Notable Because…: Firestorm, better known as the Nuclear Man, can fire bolts of energy, rearrange matter, and generally mess with atomic stuff. In this show, Ronnie is a janitor, and in the comics, Firestorm is formed by fusing together Ronnie and another person, usually nuclear physicist Martin Stein. So, that’s… attention getting.
Danton Black
Played By: Michael Smith
AKA: Multiplex
Notable Because…: He’s Martin Stein’s assistant. He also gets turned into scrub Mulitplex, who can create multiple copies of himself yet turns to crime instead of, you know, just getting a dozen jobs. Be more creative, Danton!
Simon Stagg
Played By: William Sadler
Notable Because…: By himself, Stagg’s not notable; he’s another DC industrialist character who’s kind of sketchy. But he IS interesting not least because he’s more or less directly responsible for the origin of another DC superhero, Metamorpho.
Basil Nurblin
Played By: Robert Mann
AKA: Colonel Computron
Notable Because…: It shows how deep they’re digging into the comics. Colonel Computron is literally a background villain. Arrow is notable for reinventing scrubs like this, and it’s kind of exciting they’re going that far back. Expect more of these; the show’s got a full season to air, after all.
Nobody’s mistaking Blandabaker for Elizabeth Henstridge. Come on now.
A few of the regulars on here do it all the time. To be fair, they do look a bit alike.
Colonel Computron and Firestorm? Someone likes their early 80s comics…
I wonder how long before we get rainbow raider and super hip
At this rate, I give it second season at the latest.
Vibe? Seriously? Fucking Vibe?
Magic fingers go a long way.
Ugh, I didn’t realize until I just now looked it up that Barry Allen is being played by Smuggy McSwepthair from the later seasons of Glee. So many douche chills…
I just want Grodd, if Rocket Raccoon and Groot can be part of a huge block buster movie, the super intelligent, telepathic, sociopath Gorilla can get some TV love.
Considering all the press materials have included SOME mention of Grodd, he’s coming.
I think you have Hunter Zolomon mixed up with Eddie Thawne. Hunter Zolomon (Professor Zoom) is the one who can alter his own personal time stream to simulate super-speed. Eddie Thawne is Barry Allen’s descendant from the 25th century who travels back in time.
You’re right, I did confuse the two. But I’m pretty sure Eddie Thawne’s a bad guy.
@Dan Seitz I believe he’s Cobalt Blue.
@josh wilkinson Actually, that’s Barry’s twin brother, Malcolm Thawne. THAT I remember.
Could no one figure out how to pronounce Eobard?
Eobard Thawne Is the Professor Zoom from the Barry Allen Flash time period. Hunter Zolomon is Zoom when Wally West is the Flash
There’s actually a pretty big beef between the Flash family and the Thawne family. Eobard was professor Zoom, Malcolm Thawne (Who was actually Barry’s evil twin) was Cobalt Blue. I assume Eddie will be a combo of Eobard and Hunter Zolomon since I assume they’ll only want 1 Zoom.
@Shadowtag I’ve been reading DC since I was five, and I STILL don’t know how to pronounce that frickin’ name.
I always assumed it was Yo-Bard Thawne. But Hunter Zolomon will always be my Zoom.
Computron?! Awesome, I love that idiot. I hope they don’t change anything, especially the name of his old boss/object of his hatred, Willard J Wiggins.
W. Sorry.
I hope Captain Cold has a cold gun rather than cold powers.
and a parka
Captain Boomerang or GTFO
He’ll be debuting on Arrow before coming to The Flash.
why will Caitlin haunt her ex fiance ??