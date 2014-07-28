The First Trailer For ‘The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies’ Is Here!

“I will have war.” — Thorin Oakenshield, ensuring this movie lives up to its title.
Warner just released the Comic-Con trailer for The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, so IN YO’ FACE, people who planned ahead and paid money to go to San Diego. Now we’re seeing the same video of this cocaine-fueled (no, we mean really cocaine-fueled), wild Hobbit-y ride.
And, what the hell, here’s the official synopsis and poster.
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” brings to an epic conclusion the adventures of Bilbo Baggins, Thorin Oakenshield and the Company of Dwarves. Having reclaimed their homeland from the Dragon Smaug, the Company has unwittingly unleashed a deadly force into the world. Enraged, Smaug rains his fiery wrath down upon the defenseless men, women and children of Lake-town.
Obsessed above all else with his reclaimed treasure, Thorin sacrifices friendship and honor to hoard it as Bilbo’s frantic attempts to make him see reason drive the Hobbit towards a desperate and dangerous choice. But there are even greater dangers ahead. Unseen by any but the Wizard Gandalf, the great enemy Sauron has sent forth legions of Orcs in a stealth attack upon the Lonely Mountain.
As darkness converges on their escalating conflict, the races of Dwarves, Elves and Men must decide – unite or be destroyed. Bilbo finds himself fighting for his life and the lives of his friends in the epic Battle of the Five Armies, as the future of Middle-earth hangs in the balance.
HERE BE DRAGONS.
Poster via Dan, trailer via Warner Bros. Pictures
So the guy that has a passing mention on the book has more screentime? Nice, I guess.
Yep, that’s a Lord of the Rings movie alright.
The tagline should have been “The Redefining Chapter.”
The Hobbit: All The Stuff You Were Actually Waiting For
Will the Witch King of Angmar and the other Nazgul be making an appearance at the battle?
Why would they?
Although adding Sauron into the mix means they’re not adhering too strongly to the book, anyway…
You’re just now worrying about about them adhering to the source material?
Why not? Why not just bring Aragorn, Gimli, et al through a time portal to help with the fight?
Future Legolas can tell current Leglas to get the stick out his ass. It would great.
Let’s throw a giant ape and some rubbery dinosaurs in there, too.
@Mike Keesey How is ‘adding Sauron’ not ‘adhering too strongly to the book’? Or are you of the opinion that all other canon should be tossed out the window to keep the Necromancer a vague secret?
Adding him to the Battle of the Five Armies is not adhering strongly to the book. He had nothing to do with it — the goblin (=orc) army attacked under their own volition.
At first I wanted to say “They could very well have been influenced by Sauron to strike, and the fact that the Great Goblin was slain was just a convenient rallying cry.” Then I realized what I’d be arguing about, and decided against it instead.
“I will have war.” — Thorin Oakenshield, ensuring this movie lives up to its title.
That was all I really needed. Thanks, Panda.
I didn’t think you were supposed to play the Pippin song without at least one guy rage-eating cherry tomatoes.
+1
This. Will. Be. Awful. It’s 2014, and that wagon racing on ice (wtf?) or whatever looks TERRIBLE for CGI in a huge budget film. They were smart use that song from ROTK; that song has more emotional depth than this whole trilogy.
/throws this comment down a well, unsheathes Sting, waits for unapologetic nerds to defend this film
eh to be fair that’s what I thought about the cgi in the first trailers for the previous 2 movies too, but in the end they looked fine on screen. still pretty shoddy for a trailer though
Respectfully disagree about CGI in the first two films (in general). Smaug was fantastic. PJ’s direction (specifically the over-use of CGI) definitely made it more cartoony/video gamey.
I generally don’t throw a lot of shade at bad CGI, if only because I know several years down the road, it’ll all look like bad CGI.
Watch Jurassic Park.
Let me know when the Honest Trailer is up.
This is just the worst.
That’s ballsy using the song that preludes the biggest battle in the real trilogy in the trailer. All said I’m still impressed they turned a 4 hour childhood read into a trilogy.
Point is I’ve never seen a single one and unless dragged into never will.
Thanks for this.
Was beginning to think there wasn’t anything more exhausting than hearing about the umpteen superhero movies in the works…
The difference between the superhero movies and this is the Hobbit has an endpoint in sight.
If Jackson divided The Hobbit up into twenty movies I’d see them all. Yeah, it’s basically Tolkien fan fiction. Yeah the bird shit wizard is ridiculous. Yeah Evangeline Lilly doesn’t exist. So what. What does any of it matter when you’re baked to the gills after a Christmas feast wearing 3D glasses and the dwarves are literally barreling down a river cheating death and chopping away at orcs for ten minutes straight. I think Smaug turned into liquid gold at some point too. So good. Entertaining as hell.
There is no doubt these movies are not as “general audience friendly” as the LOTR trilogy.
I’ve actually been fairly impressed that they broke it up in reasonable places. The pacing at the beginning is usually what throws me off.