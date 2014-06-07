The Kid Who Played Young Ricky Bobby Was Arrested For Driving Like Ricky Bobby

It looks like the kid who played a young Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights has taken too much from his role as a reckless race car driver, and managed to cause some major problems. From TMZ:
The kid who played 10-year-old Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights allegedly caused a 5-car pileup in Alabama Wednesday while driving more than double the speed limit — so cops shake-n-baked him.
The Trussville PD says they put out an arrest warrant for Luke Bigham this week for driving 80 mph in a 35 zone and crashing his Lexus into another car … causing the multi-car wreck.
80 mph in a 35 mph zone? Yeah, imagine a zone like that on a typical 35 mph street. Going that fast is just asking to get in a wreck. Maybe he was so self-absorbed from his character in the movie that he thought he could be like his fake dad and drive fast. SO METHOD.
(Via TMZ)
Isn’t that called real life imitating art, or something like that?
80 in a 35 isn’t really THAT outrageous (as far as belief goes, not as far as action goes).
I had a college class with a kid who was bitching about getting a ticket for passing a cop doing 80 on a fairly long 35MPH stretch road in out town.
And a dumbass my wife worked with actually flipped her car and lost her foot on the same road because she was texting.
He was obviously all jacked up on Mountain Dew.
If you ain’t first, yer last.
I’m nearly a week late to this, but seriously, TMZ, you couldn’t have said: ‘so cops shake-n-booked him”. It doesn’t rhyme, but it’s actually more pun-tastic.