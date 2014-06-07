The Kid Who Played Young Ricky Bobby Was Arrested For Driving Like Ricky Bobby

It looks like the kid who played a young Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights has taken too much from his role as a reckless race car driver, and managed to cause some major problems. From TMZ:

The kid who played 10-year-old Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights allegedly caused a 5-car pileup in Alabama Wednesday while driving more than double the speed limit — so cops shake-n-baked him. The Trussville PD says they put out an arrest warrant for Luke Bigham this week for driving 80 mph in a 35 zone and crashing his Lexus into another car … causing the multi-car wreck.

80 mph in a 35 mph zone? Yeah, imagine a zone like that on a typical 35 mph street. Going that fast is just asking to get in a wreck. Maybe he was so self-absorbed from his character in the movie that he thought he could be like his fake dad and drive fast. SO METHOD.

