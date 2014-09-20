The Most Thoughtful Boyfriend Ever Thanked His Sexually Adventurous Girlfriend With This Gift

A woman posted this photo on Reddit of a thoughtful gift her boyfriend gave her after some “special sex.” Fortunately the lady in question is actually into video games, otherwise this would be adding insult to … taking it in the butt. For their part, Reddit just assumed the couple was gay, because apparently the thought of a straight man writing a thank you note for sex is practically unheard of — so I hope she knows she’s got a keeper on her hands. Also since I’m married I would just like a thank you note now just for doing the laundry, so enjoy it while it lasts.

A million points to Redditor MrHuk for this comment: