The Most Thoughtful Boyfriend Ever Thanked His Sexually Adventurous Girlfriend With This Gift

#Reddit
News & Culture Writer
09.20.14 9 Comments

A woman posted this photo on Reddit of a thoughtful gift her boyfriend gave her after some “special sex.” Fortunately the lady in question is actually into video games, otherwise this would be adding insult to … taking it in the butt. For their part, Reddit just assumed the couple was gay, because apparently the thought of a straight man writing a thank you note for sex is practically unheard of — so I hope she knows she’s got a keeper on her hands. Also since I’m married I would just like a thank you note now just for doing the laundry, so enjoy it while it lasts.

A million points to Redditor MrHuk for this comment:

That game is so hard it’ll be like getting fucked in the ass all over again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSANALBUTTSEXNSFWREDDIT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP