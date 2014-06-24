The New Trailer And Posters For ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Do Not Inspire Confidence

Ready to meet the snoutless abominations out to replace the beloved characters of our youth? Here they are, in both stills and action!
If the needling seems a little unfair, that’s because Paramount is being incredibly shameless about revealing the posters and trailer. Essentially, you had to go to this website and tweet your favorite Turtle to unlock their poster, and now that all four posters are unlocked, the trailer is here:
As you can see, this is pretty much what you’d expect from a movie produced by Michael Bay: Rocket-powered skateboards, dubstep, Super Shredder having blades on his blades that fire blades at his enemies and return to his armor through some unexplained mechanism, and in the international trailer, a completely appropriate joke about Will Arnett staring at Megan Fox’s butt as she takes photos of stuff using her phone, because the kids, they love their smartphone camera apps. Granted we’re not talking about Shakespeare here, but yeesh.
Meanwhile, here are the four overdesigned new Turtles. That smell is your childhood burning.
Well, at least they can’t take the SNES game away from us. This will debut August 8th.
Oh, fuck you Michael Bay. Fuck you right in the goat ass.
Just….fuck this so much.
I always wonder why Spielberg doesn’t have to take this kind of crap for having the exact same role in the production of Bay’s Transformers as Bay’s role in this production.
the only way to do the turtles in a respectable way is classic animation. they’ve turned these things into jar jar binx, or however the hell you spell it.
Well, I mean it is a movie for kids. It’s probably not healthy for us to fetishize something we lov… OH COME ON, ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME WITH THAT DONATELLO? LIKE HE WASN’T THE MARTY JANNETTY ALREADY
I would abuse it a lot less if this trailer weren’t blatantly designed to appeal to adults. Like, I’m surprised Megan Fox didn’t get her shirt sliced off by Shredder.
@Dan Seitz Don’t call that Shredder, it hurts me when you do.
“Hey, let’s take a powerful Japanese Martial Artist and instead of casting a skilled japanese leading man like Hiroyuki Sanada (who killed it in Wolverine) or Ken Watanabe (who kills it in everything) let’s cast the whitest man we can find.
@thecursor They even cast a white little person as Splinter. Seriously.
@Dan Seitz I don’t know that it’s fair to call Tony Shalhoub a “little person.”
@MakingFlowers Completely unfair comparison. There are 4 turtles. That makes Donatello… Ole Anderson?
It’s not fair to call Tony Shaloub white.
LMFAO AT THIS TONY SHALOUB STUFF
Tony Shaloub is just the voice; the physical actor is the little person who hung out with Kramer on Seinfeld.
Skrillex is rolling in his grave.
But… Oh. I see what you did.
I feel like this movie exists in an alternate reality that has nothing to do with the one I live in.
so the turtles… are they african american?
…with the whitest voices ever.
Leo is voiced by Johnny Knoxville. Not sure if the physical actors are also doing the voices, but it’s fairly pasty on the IMDB page: [www.imdb.com]
im just saying they seem to be like trying to act black, which is weird cause they are turtles acting as humans, played by white people who kinda talk like they are trying to act black.
@jeremyhyler Yeah, I see what you’re saying.
[www.youtube.com]
I think Bay wanted them to be “cool” and possibly “urban” and this is the result.
Some “underground” style I am detecting
I… come on.
Shredder: SNIKT
Shredder: SNIIIIIIIIKT
Shredder: SNIKT PEW PEW PEW!
To be honest, this movie looks really good…if I get it for a buck from a redbox and decide to start drinking heavily an hour before watching it.
You’re anally imbibing that, right?
Donatello in ghostbusters gear (and glasses! DUH! He’s smart; therefore he must be far-sided), rocket-powered skateboards, bamboo armor on top of already hard turtle shell armor, Shredder with more shreddiness…
Who cares if doesn’t make sense, right Michael Bay? Because EXPLOSIONS! FLIPS! TITTIES! YAY!
#YOLO #tittiesandmichaelbay4life #smokegreenbeforeTMNTtomakeitrolerable #michaelbayboner #hashtag #didisayYOLOyet #smartphonesinmovies #isthereanappforthat #fuckhashtags #killmeplease #whyamistillhashtagging
To be fair rocket powered skate boards did appear in all 3 animated series
That trailer felt like a parody of a Michael Bay trailer.
welp guess I’m officially too old for this shit
Can we stop with this “Oh my childhood is ruined” crap, your childhood is fine, nothing they make now has any effect on something you liked then. One good thing I took from this trailer is that it seems like Fincher is not playing the Shredder
I watched this trailer and just for a moment, my Turtles figures on my shelf flickered, Marty’s Hand style.
I actually thought the trailer looked good, but this may be Dan’s single best comment ever.
While I don’t approve of the dubstep, I don’t know how people can read the phrase: “Shredder has blades on his blades that fire blades” and not have their inner 10-year-old think that’s the greatest thing ever.
Agreed
I dunno man. My inner 10 year old was not Rob Liefeld.
It’s pretty cool and is going to make an awesome 10 dollar, cheaply-made, action figure.
I wasn’t sure if I wanted to watch the trailer, and then when I clicked on the video, it had been removed. I mean, I have to jump through a fucking hoop to watch a trailer now? Eat a bag of dicks, Michael Bay and your marketing clowns.
Replaced.
This is why you’re the best, @Dan Seitz . Thanks! BTW I wasn’t complaining about your link, but why they would pull ANY marketing down, which seemed crazy to me.
OK, to be fair, 10 year old me would have LOVED this.
This movie hurts because it means that someone had the chance to cast Ken Watanabe as Splinter and Hiroyuki Sanada as the Shredder and didn’t.
‘But like, what if Shredder had more swords? Like a fuck ton of swords?’ -Michael Bay’s notes
You know those guitars that are , like, double guitars? Do that, but with swords.
Would it have hurt to start over using the original, say, six to ten comics as a guide?
I…am conflicted. Young me would be all about certain parts of this. Current me wants Michael Bay to be raped by a bear with AIDS.
When this comes out on Netflix I’m gonna get hammered and watch the first 15 minutes of this before I fall asleep.
I don’t know, guys. Needs more dubstep.
Wow. I’m just speechless. I thought I could prepare myself for how dumb it was going to be. Nope.
Lets be honest here 10 year old boys the world over will think this crap is awesome. I know we like to pretend our stuff was high art or something but trust me your parents thought our shit was just as fucking stupid as we think this is.
You know….I don’t even know what to say about what the end product of this will be, but the animation on the turtles looked…dare I say great?
The animation itself is pretty solid. Honestly, my annoyance with that is mostly the sheer overdesign of the characters. Shredder can’t just have blades, he needs blades on his blades. Donnie can’t just have a pair of glasses, he needs goggles, a headset, and a Proton Pack. The animation team must have cursed the family of whoever put these together.
Yeah I totally agree. Between this and Transformers, it seems like when someone explained high definition to Michael Bay he was like “PEOPLE CAN SEE EVERY DETAIL!! SO WE NEED TO HAVE EVERY DETAIL!!!”
The Hague may finally have a case against Michael Bay.
I feel like I wouldn’t even care about the rest of the turtle designs if they didn’t have those weird noses. If they just had a smoothed part of their face where the noses were, I wouldn’t really care.
So this time around the ooze is just HGH and synthol injections then?