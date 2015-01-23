Here’s An Old-Timey Violence Packed Trailer For The New PS4 Action-Shooter ‘The Order: 1886’

#Video Games
01.23.15 3 years ago 11 Comments

I’m still not entirely sure what to feel about the upcoming PS4 exclusive action-shooter, The Order: 1886, but I guess I’d better form an opinion soon, because the game has officially gone gold and will hit shelves in less than a month.

I will say, this latest trailer is probably the best one I’ve seen to date, as it delivers of good mix of storyline stuff and over-the-top Victorian ultraviolence. I mean, can a game that lets you decapitate werewolves with electricity guns designed by Nicola Tesla be bad? I’m thinking not. The trailer also promises the game will reveal history’s darkest secret, which is a pretty lofty promise. At least the makers of The Order are aiming high.

The Order: 1886 releases on February 20th. Any excited PS4 owners out there?

via CVG

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSNIKOLA TESLAPS4the order: 1886video games

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP