Here’s An Old-Timey Violence Packed Trailer For The New PS4 Action-Shooter ‘The Order: 1886’

I’m still not entirely sure what to feel about the upcoming PS4 exclusive action-shooter, The Order: 1886, but I guess I’d better form an opinion soon, because the game has officially gone gold and will hit shelves in less than a month.
I will say, this latest trailer is probably the best one I’ve seen to date, as it delivers of good mix of storyline stuff and over-the-top Victorian ultraviolence. I mean, can a game that lets you decapitate werewolves with electricity guns designed by Nicola Tesla be bad? I’m thinking not. The trailer also promises the game will reveal history’s darkest secret, which is a pretty lofty promise. At least the makers of The Order are aiming high.
The Order: 1886 releases on February 20th. Any excited PS4 owners out there?
via CVG
I’m excited for it. Although, honestly, I’m more intrigued by the mythology of the game than anything we’ve seen so far. The graphics look gorgeous, but gameplay seems like it’s pretty linear, which is a bummer.
If it’s linear in the same way that The Last Of Us was, I’ll take it.
I guess it’s true, it depends on the execution.
I’ll definitely check this out.
This seems like the type of game I would enjoy, but the lack of enthusiasm from all the previews worries me. Well, if it sucks, Dragon Age will have to suffice until Bloodborne.
Blooooooooooooooooooodboooooooooooorne!
Where the fuck is Kate Beckinsale?
I really dug Ready At Dawn’s God of War games on the PSP, so i’ve been hyped for their first big console game yeah. Looks really fun, maybe not groundbreaking but plenty of fun
This looks super dope
Looks like a polished version of Max Payne Steam Punk edition. That’s not a knock, I loved the Max Payne games.
That’s more or less exactly what I thought, in precisely that order.
I hope this is as good as it looks. Looks like a fun mythology and the game play/action looks cool!