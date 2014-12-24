Give This Amazing The Rock Christmas Card To The Special Jabroni In Your Life

12.24.14 4 years ago

In 2014, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played the titular character in Hercules, filmed San Andreas (with Daddario) and Furious 7, performed stand-up comedy, and got TNT to pick up his new reality show, Wake Up Call. It was a busy year for him, so this Christmas, he’s going to kick back, relax in front of the television, and try to find the remote in his fanny pack.

Yesterday, he posted this image to his Instagram.

His caption:

Very funny.. and f*cked up. #GotMeOutHere #LookinLikeTwoBuffLesbians #WhoJustExfoliated #MistleToesAndFannyPacks

All the Rock wants for Christmas is a d*ck satchel.

Via the Rock’s Instagram

