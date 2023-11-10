It seems like The Rock has openly toyed with a presidential run for years, but has never really been committed to the idea. The closest he came was a fictional scenario on his Young Rock series back in 2021. However, the Fast and Furious star recently revealed that political movers and shakers from both parties got serious about The Rock running for the Oval Office, and he was not prepared for that.

You see, when The Rock was leaning into the presidential talk to promote his Peacock series, a poll came out that showed 46% of U.S. adults would vote for him. While visiting Trevor Noah’s podcast, The Rock revealed that was enough to have the parties come sniffing around last year.

“I got a visit from the parties. They asked me if I was going to run and if I could run — and it was a big deal. And it came out of the blue, and it was one after the other,” The Rock said via PEOPLE:

While he didn’t specify which political parties approached him — or how many — he said that each of them brought up the 2021 poll as evidence for why he’d make a good candidate, adding, “They also brought up their own deep-dive research and data that would prove, should I ever decide to go down that road, that I would be a real contender.”

However, The Rock candidly admitted that he’s never truly been serious about running for office. “It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics,” he said. “And in fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

That said, if public pressure were to reach an undeniable level when his younger kids are older, The Rock is not adverse to heeding the call.

“If that’s ultimately what the people would want, then of course I would consider it,” The Rock told Noah.

(Via PEOPLE)