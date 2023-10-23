Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson resembles a chiseled statue. But apparently turning him into an actual statue is harder than it looks.

The Musée Grévin in Paris, France, debuted a wax statue of The Rock last week, and it was immediately roasted by people wondering why the Moana star has the same skin color as sick ET. “That’s not The Rock that’s The Pebble,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another joked, “This is some BS… That’s a whole white man.” Even The Rock himself has weighed in.

“I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs. ‘is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?’ legit belly laughed at this,” he wrote on Instagram in reference to a video from comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. roasting the waxwork. The Rock continued:

For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color… And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.

Maybe this was a ploy by Musée Grévin to get The Rock to stop by with a crate of Teremana Tequila. If so, it worked.