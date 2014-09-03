The Stars Of ‘Airplane!’ Reunited To Promote Tourism In Wisconsin

Airplane! is one of the 10 funniest movies of all-time. This will not be argued, so I’m moving on to my next point: because Airplane! is one of the 10 funniest movies of all-time, I will watch anything that’s even tangentially Airplane! related, which explains why I’ve seen not only Scary Movie 3, but also Scary Movie 4, directed by David Zucker and written by Jim Abrahams. Their talents, along with the third member of ZAZ, Jerry Zucker, are much better served in ads promoting Wisconsin tourism they filmed with stars Robert Hays and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which is to say, anything’s better than Scary Movie 4.

Except Scary Movie 5, which I’ve also sat through for some reason. Looks like I picked the wrong movie to quit sniffing glue during.