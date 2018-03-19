AMC

Spoilers.

After nearly three seasons of lead up, meeting, and fighting Negan and the Saviors, Rick has the upper hand. Kind of. Negan’s grip on his people is falling apart, while Rick’s grip on Negan’s bat led to Lucille being lit on fire right in front of Negan’s eyes. As his beloved skull-crusher burned, Negan’s world began unraveling, and while the bat was saved (but is still charred), this is clearly the beginning of the end. Fans of The Walking Dead loved it.

RICKKKK HAS LUCILLE !!! I REPEAT, RICK HAS LUCILLE !!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FGpuzQv6d4 — karsen (@Karsenmillz) March 19, 2018

my face when rick picked up lucille #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Sqp4DEh8Wx — liz 🌹 (@lizzieabruzzese) March 19, 2018

Rick lighting up Lucille right now like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vlt9R0OUtp — DarylDixonIsMyArcher (@leedusme1227) March 19, 2018