‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Were Blown Away BY Rick And Lucille’s Incendiary Meeting

#The Walking Dead
03.18.18 1 min ago

AMC

Spoilers.

After nearly three seasons of lead up, meeting, and fighting Negan and the Saviors, Rick has the upper hand. Kind of. Negan’s grip on his people is falling apart, while Rick’s grip on Negan’s bat led to Lucille being lit on fire right in front of Negan’s eyes. As his beloved skull-crusher burned, Negan’s world began unraveling, and while the bat was saved (but is still charred), this is clearly the beginning of the end. Fans of The Walking Dead loved it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP