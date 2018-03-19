Netflix

The Walking Dead can be criticized for a lot of things, but one thing that it cannot be fairly criticized for is aborting characters. There’s almost never a character in the series that vanishes forever. The Walking Dead follows nearly every character to his or her death, even if it means bringing him back seven seasons after he left the show only to kill him off. (And yes: Heath will be back, too.)

Point being, when the series introduces a character like Georgie, that character is not going to vanish back into the ether forever, especially when she’s being played by Tony Award nominee Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards). So, yes: Even though Georgie, Midge, and Hilda left the Hilltop after exchanging a bunch of blueprints and schematics for a few crates full of records, she will almost certainly return after the completion of the All Out War.

The question, however, is who is she? She’s not a comic character, so how do we expect her to return again?

The answer may lie in Scott Gimple’s job as the new Chief Content Officer of the entire The Walking Dead universe. He’s overseeing both Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead, and any potential new spin-offs. With Georgie, I think he’s laying the groundwork both for another future crossover and potentially another spin-off series. The title of the episode, after all, is “The Key,” and I believe that Jayne Atkinson may someday be the key to potentially three The Walking Dead series. She might be the Nick Fury of The Walking Dead universe.