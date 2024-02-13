Larry David doesn’t get along with many people, but he especially doesn’t get along with Republicans. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star famously blew up on Alan Dershowitz in public (on Martha’s Vineyard!) for defending Donald Trump. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is technically a Democrat, but he’s Republican-ish and David really doesn’t like him, despite introducing him to his spouse Cheryl Hines. The first two episodes of Curb’s 12th and final season find Larry in Georgia, and conservatives predictably don’t come off too well. One person who did not appreciate their portrayal was one of MAGAland’s loudest members.

I watched this week’s episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was a glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits. This week’s… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 13, 2024

Per Mediaite, Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped an epic, scorched earth post on Twitter/X, saying the latest episode was a “glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits.”

The latest episode, Greene wrote, “lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and red necks and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud.”

Atlanta, Georgia, of course, has long been a kind of second Hollywood, with many productions, such as Marvel and Stranger Things and Tyler Perry stuff and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. That brings a ton of revenue to the state.

But evidently Greene doesn’t think it’s worth it. She accused “disgusting Hollywood” or bringing their “disgusting values and elite judgement” to a state they want, she claimed, to turn “blue.”

Less then halfway through, Greene’s screed took a turn to a takedown of the “failing” electric car industry. Her post, initially about her anger over a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode she watched, ended by writing, “PROTECT GEORGIA!”

New episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm air on Sundays on HBO and the streamer known as Max, where you can watch the episode that so outraged Greene. There are only eight more left forever…unless David again gets bored and brings his fictional analogue back for more airing of grievances.

