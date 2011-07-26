These Vintage Social Networking Posters Are Pretty Swell

Back in late 2010, a set of vintage advertising posters for social media sites made the rounds of a few advertising and design websites. But as everything old on the internet appears to be new again today, I’m suddenly seeing them all over the place, and since I wasn’t the editor of Uproxx back when they first popped up, I get to post them now!

Made by a Brazilian advertising agency Moma Propaganda for something called the MaxiMidia Seminars, the old-timey posters like the YouTube one above harken back to a time of soda fountains, drive-in movies, and segregation — you know, what Glenn Beck likes to refer to as “the good ole days.” The others can be seen after the jump.

