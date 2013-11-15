‘Thief’ Has Its Quick-Time Events Stolen Away

You’ll see a lot of things in Eidos Montreal’s take on the Thief franchise. A darker Garrett. A grittier setting. Stuff being stolen.
One thing you won’t see? “Press X To Not Die.”
In a recent community FAQ, Eidos Montreal posted why, precisely, this annoying staple was being done away with. Turns out Internet Rage is actually good for something.
To begin with, there were very few instances of QTEs in the game: in fact there was only one in that whole hour-long E3 demo. However, given the strong reactions it evoked in the press and the community, it was an easy decision to do away with them entirely. So we’re not doing it. No quick time.
While most times people getting angry on the Internet mostly serves to amuse the target of their ire, it is nice to see Eidos Montreal paying attention to the larger mood. Why, precisely, we still have quick-time events when pretty much every gaming website has run a screed against them as a mechanic, and comments sections fill up with more bile than a malfunctioning liver about the topic, is beyond me. Developers have been phasing them out: Assassin’s Creed IV, for example, only has a handful and they’re optional, mostly to do with the hunting.
So now the question becomes, what other annoying habits can we get developers to stop? Any ideas?
I never liked them. I always thought they were dumb because I wanted to do the cool stuff myself not have a button do it for me. If this were 6 or 7 years ago everyone would be creaming their pants though.
Without QTEs, Heavy Rain is just the world’s shittiest movie.
Just kidding. I saw ‘Torque’ once.
Mother. Fucking. Tail/Eavesdrop. Missions.
I’m playing through AssCreed IV right now, and I love almost everything about the game, except for these godawful turds that are apparently a staple of the main storyline missions. If you’re hellbent on giving me an exposition dump, at least have the courtesy to put it in a skippable cutscene.
Yeah, I hate those. I will say the game has improved substantially on the last one, albeit I think I’m going to have killed every jerk in the West Indies before I actually finish the main storyline.
I forgot to mention my personal favorite; The one where you follow these Templars for what feels like forever… only to get found out anyway in a cutscene and have to fight a bunch of brutes.
Good god, that sounds like pretty much every one of them.
I think the problem isn’t really QTEs themselves, I think it was an over-reliance on them. Games sacrificed gameplay in lieu of Quick Time Events instead of using them to enhance certain aspects of gameplay. Now we are starting to see them less and less and usually when they do show up now, they work in the context of their appearance.
I wish I could go back and time and conjure up some internet rage for the mandatory boss fights in Deus Ex: Human Revolution.
I loved the quick time events in Guitar Hero though.