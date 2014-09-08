This Brewery Had A Hilarious Response To Indiana’s Mandatory Food Service Requirement

Liquor laws vary state by state, and I live in Pennsylvania which is second only to like, Utah in its ridiculously strict and cumbersome liquor laws — so don’t even get me started on that. I don’t know what Indiana is like on a whole, but one area where we’ve got them beat is that you can get away with having bars that don’t serve food here. Apparently, according to Indiana state liquor licenses, establishments that serve alcohol are also required to have minimum food service available, which includes hot sandwiches, soups, coffee, milk and soft drinks.
Honestly, you’d think most session drinking establishments would want to have munchies available, because otherwise people are going to get hungry and go someplace else — but the Bank Street Brewhouse in New Albany found a way to give a triumphant middle finger to Indiana’s liquor laws.
Mmmmm. A $10 microwaved hot dog with no condiments. As much as I’d like to say I wouldn’t eat this with someone else’s mouth, as one Redditor pointed out: “When sh*tfaced I’d probably be like ‘Yeah this hotdog seems like a solid deal. Barkeep, four hotdogs please!'” Knowing me when I’m drunk, he’s probably right.
Powdered milk WITH water? What am I, the kind of England?
I kind of understand that menu because at one point I have been so drunk that powdered milk sounds good.
I love microwaved hot dogs. They get all dried out and explode on the ends. It’s the cancer that makes them special.
Wait… Sprecher’s? That’s an actual and good soda brand. :D
Here in Austin, there is this pizza place downtown called Roppolo’s. It’s terrible. Seriously…it’s terrible. NO ONE has ever been sitting at home and thought, “I’m gonna go pick up some Roppolo’s.” It just doesn’t happen. However, the place has been there forever and it’s saving quality is that it’s on 6th street and when you’re drunk at 2 am and you shamble across the street, it’s right there…you really can’t hurt your body much more than the alcohol so you go ahead and do it. And if someone tries to tell me that Roppolo’s is good pizza then you need to get your tongue checked because something ain’t working right.
One Sunday morning I was mildly hungover and walking to the convention center for work and, having skipped breakfast, I thought “Ugh, I guess I’ll get Roppolo’s.”
It was even more unpleasant than I had prepared myself for.
I’d have gladly traded it for a $10 microwaved hotdog.
“Roppolo’s” sounds like a name you end up splurting after trying to say “Rupaul’s Drag Race” while drunk and failing miserably.
My point being that if you’re drinking at that brewery then the nuked $10 hot dog is probably no worse than something people pay the same price for at a sporting event.
Worst part of visiting Philly during the holidays; The family you are staying with is tapped out on beer at 7PM on a Saturday night and the closest bar is filled with people you hate. Fucking beer distributors.
A saving grace is that you can still find six packs pretty easily at whatever corner deli or pizza place nearby.
Whenever I visit my in-laws, who are lovely people but don’t drink, I generally decide not to drink that weekend.
Haha, the distributors there still aren’t open past 7 pm on Saturdays? I’m from Pennsyltucky (aka western PA), and they’re open until 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and Pittsburgh even has a 24-hour distributor (except Sundays, because Pennsylvania really does suck).
That is awesome! F’ State laws!
With that being said, can we finally get marijuana legalized on a federal level please?
Only if you can convince the Fed’s that they would make way more money selling it legally than through search and seizures and for-profit prisons.
Places have been doing this forever. Some dive bars get around this by having TV dinners there and charging $100 for them.
Saw the word “hilarious” in the article title, knew the article would suck.
I’m from Indiana. This doesn’t even touch the surface of our ridiculous liquor laws. You can’t buy alcohol on SUNDAYS, unless its from a restaurant. Let that sink in…out of beer on football Sunday? You’re s**t out of luck as a Hoosier.
And they keep trying every year to end the law, but the bible thumpers think it will offend God if I pick up a six pack.
Massachusetts has liquor laws simultaneously lax and restrictive at the same time, which is the net result of living in a state founded by Puritans who were also raging alcoholics.
Dan, Simultaneously at the same time? I’ve used that same word and phrase almost word for word in a sentence consecutively and one right after the other.
Not in PA.
on Sundays or in grocery stores.
It is funny to see in South Bend, that on one of the main drags through the metro where it bisects State Line road dividing the city of South Bend and its suburb Niles, Michigan that there is a big liquor store on the Michigan side and cigarette store and fireworks store on the Indiana side. But I bet the fireworks store is hurting now that Michigan legalized most fireworks.
Also knew someone from Hammond, Indiana and basically he said everyone crosses a street into Chicago to go to bars late at night.
RE: Beer on Sundays/Grocery Stores in PA.
You CAN buy beer on Sundays in PA. The establishment has to apply for a special Sunday permit (as well as meet certain qualifications) So if your local establishment in PA doesn’t sell on Sundays they either don’t know/care to apply or don’t meet the requirements.
SOME grocery stores are selling beer now (eg Wegmans, Whole Foods). The way grocery stores can do this is by having a separate area of the store with tables/chairs etc as well as selling food to be consumed on site. Any beer you buy has to be bought at a specific register(s). ONLY beer and prepared food can be bought at these registers. Likewise you can’t put beer in your cart with your milk, eggs, etc and get in the regular check-out line.
Also you are limited to 192 ounces per transaction (but that’s normal for all non-case stores)
In order for a brewery in Indiana to sell pints for consumption on site, they must sell food as described.
Also, no place in Indiana can sell carryout on Sundays except breweries and wineries. There is a time costraint. The brewery in Laporte, Back Road Brewery (take a back road home), is open 2 to 4 pm for carryout only on Sundays. No pints for consumption on site.
$10 hot dogs? What is this, a pro football stadium?
Hey I work there!
Does this mean With Spandex will be interviewing me anytime soon?
How can the state of Indiana come up with 3 Floyds with laws like this?
Ya’ll should come to Canada! You can get liquor 27/7 – 7 days a week practically anywhere …no archaic laws!! CANADA ROCKS!!!!!