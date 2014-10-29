This Dad Realized He’s Been Raising His Adopted, College-Bound Son In The Wrong Culture His Entire Life

Last time we checked in with Reddit’s TIFU (Today I F*cked Up) we brought you the story of a guy who’s been pooping wrong his whole life. While that was fairly embarrassing, yes, this one is a monumental, irreversible screwup seventeen years in the making.
Why don’t I just let him tell it:
About seventeen years ago my wife and I adopted a baby from an Asian American family. While we knew very little details, basically what happened with them is that we learned they were too young for children. I made very little inquiries as (they seemed embarrassed/I didn’t want to pry). I was just excited to have a son and couldn’t have cared less about the parent’s history, besides their current and future well being. So as long as they were healthy and willing to gift me with their child, I really did not go too much into their histories. This was my major f*ck up.
Around about eight months we start to feel a little bit of guilt about not raising him in his on ethnic culture and given that we live in an area with a major Chinese population, it would be very easy to introduce him to his roots. So for the next seventeen years we do everything we can to honor his ethnicity. We send him to Chinese language courses and by five he’s fluent in Mandarin and English, he gets an “adopted” by a Chinese aunt and uncle (they taught him cultural things and celebrate certain holidays and take him for dim sum every couple of weeks). We’ve been taking him to China every two years since he was eight. We weren’t trying to force him to take up his culture as an “other” in our family, but we didn’t want to rob him of it or completely whitewash him either. We try and be PC as possible and we thought we were doing the right thing.
Anyway we are filling out his college apps/financial aid applications and doing that whole thing. I go to my home office and go through some files and find his old adoption records. I’m not really paying much attention to them and then his biological parents surnames pop out and basically punch me in the face. His parent’s last names were PARK AND KIM. F*CK. F*CK. F*CK.
For those of you that do not know, those are Korean last names. My son is not Chinese. Not even a little bit.
The OP went on to say that they just assumed their baby was Chinese because they live in an area on the west coast where there happens to be a dense population of Chinese immigrants, and also because they apparently never learned that “assume” makes an ASS out of U and ME. He also stated that now that he knows his son is Korean, he can definitely see the resemblance when comparing his features to the features of pictures of Korean men.
Which begs the question: if his son is obviously Korean and has strong Korean features, wouldn’t one of his Mandarin instructors or Chinese “aunt and uncle” or, hell, ANYONE they’ve met while traveling in China say to the parents, “That’s a f*cking Korean kid you’ve got there.” Has this kid been living as the Asian equivalent of The Jerk his entire life? I’m so confused.
He’s right, raising any kid in a white, overly PC culture is wrong.
That was a pretty good one, but I also thought it’s not the biggest deal ever. I mean, it’s funny now, but at the same time lots of kids are multi-cultural without even touching on their actual ethnicity. I mean, someone has to tell him. But other than him having a right to know, the only other impact it has is, “whoops, if he ever decides to meet his real parents they are going to have nothing in common after all”
I was born a poor black child…my dad had me watch the jerk at 11 years old. He said he has never seen me laugh harder than the first words uttered by that movie.
While the mistake is regrettable, I congratulate the parents on admitting they made a mistake. ( a lot of people would just have said, Korean, chinese, whatever. hes ours now.) but mostly i congratulate them for trying so hard to make the kid have a cultural identity. Those are very nice parents this kid lucked out on and as bonus, he now speaks mandarin and has a great chinese background which these days is a huge pro in any career he might decide to follow. So lets not cry for him. good, caring parents, bilingual, Chinese Godparents, and now perhaps a THIRD identity as a Korean. NICE!
I bet this would make a great essay for the kid’s SATs.
That kid gets to hold that over his parents’ heads for the rest of time. That’s some epic ribbing in the making.
But has he told the kid this yet? Or just Reddit?
I never understood the obssesion with heritage. It’s one thing if you adopt a teenager. Then it makes sense to connect with the culture he has grown up with. But a fucking baby? Seriously? It’s a baby. It’s culture is whatver you raise it in. Culture is not in your dna.
Yes, but without culture where would we go for all of those beer festivals?
If you ask China, Korea is part of China, just like Taiwan, Viet Nam, Thailand, Japan, Russia, Canada, and Wales.
I’d like to hear a Chinese fella have a go at pronouncing Llanfairpwllgwyngyll.
A good argument could be made that a lot of the lower mainland in BC is part of China
Maybe this kid will be the “chosen one” to end the racism between the two cultures, and the rest of the world will follow. J/k.
Great news for the PC crowd! Now the parents have another 30 years they will be able to enjoy their liberal white guilt!
That poor child. All those years without eating kimchee. So sad.
China is not really that homogeneous, particularly if you consider the areas near Mongolia etc. The idea that the Chinese aunts and uncles would automatically realize this mistake, given the diversity in question, seems about as accurate as the idea that you could immediately identify someone who is French from someone who is Russian with 100% accuracy by sight(with no clothing/etc as indicators) knowing nothing else about them.
And this Chinese couple that takes him for dim sum every week never bothered to mention the kid was Korean or…?
As it turns out they lived in a Vietnamese area, his aunt and uncle are Filipino, and they were taking him to Japan every summer.
My father refers to them all as “some kind of Chinese.” (Which is actually progress since he rarely says “Chinaman” now).
That aside, my wife’s grandfather insists that he’s Italian, even though his mother was a huge whore, and he was raised by a Puerto Rican guy for like 7 years before meeting his “real” Italian father.
So her dad’s side of the family thinks they are at least half Italian….
Even though my wife is fair skinned, EVERYONE can tell that her dad and brother (and grandfather) are Puerto Rican. Then come up and try speaking Spanish to them. My wife’s Colombian friend identified them in pictures as Puerto Rican and then said “I knew you weren’t white because white girls don’t have asses like that.” (Which aside from the temper seems to be her only Latin trait)
I don’t care, I just think it’s funny that people get wrapped up in the specifics of their “culture” when none of it really matters that much.
If he’s in America, he should have been raised American. Plain and simple.
