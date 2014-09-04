This Guy Is Hilariously Recreating The Photos Every Girl Uses On Tinder

He’s just a Tindafella, standing in front of a girl, asking her to swipe right. Since earlier this year, Jarrod Allen has been mocking the photos you’ve seen a million times on Tinder. You know the ones: squinty faces, goofy poses, intentional sexiness that comes off as unintentional comedy. Posing as Tindafella, he’s been recreating the pics, because he’s “single and searching for love.”
Also, swapping out a waterfall (ALWAYS with the waterfall) for jugs of milk is hilarious.
Haha…yeah! These stupid women and their attempts to find companionship! You showed them bro! High five!
Who goes to Tinder to find companionship? Chicks go on Tinder looking for dick…That’s it
He just comes off like a jerk, really, the kind of guy who does randomly stupid and cruel things to his dates and then wonders why they never go out with him again.
Why is this cruel?
Make way for feminism and lack of a sense of humor.
I hope it’s okay if I don’t find all of these hilarious. Someone might call me a feminist and say that I don’t have a sense of humor or something.
Most of these are amusing and the original pictures need to be mocked. But some are just people smiling into the camera so I don’t see why they are supposed to be funny. It doesn’t get much better after “nude with guitar*.
@NotTheOne The ones where they are just smiling, so is he. He doesn’t exaggerate their features, just recreates the photo. I don’t find them all hilarious, but horse, guitar, and sideboob are pretty solid. The only one I have an issue with is the dwarf. I’m not a fan of making fun of short people as an approach to comedy. She’s completely aware of the fact that she’s short, you aren’t giving her new information. In fact, pointing it out in a picture just makes you an asshole.
i dont understand what you find “hilarious” about this its pretty lame and dumb…oh and kind of mean too
What, are you in one of these photos? Good gracious. Grow a thicker skin!
Wow, a lot of sad sacks around here. Lighten up, kids.
the internet doesn’t have love for a flexible hobbit who can drink wine with his foot??
shut up strreet rat!!
I wouldn’t say hilarious…
oh come on, the sawhorse was brilliant
I really liked the “helmet” in that one.
The sawhorse was a masterpiece.
Hand to God, if I wasn’t married, I would find this guy & date him. Any guy who draws on his own sideboob is gold.
Some of you people need to get a sense of humor, this is fucking hilarious.
seconded.
thirded.
+100, This is the internet people…nothing is sacred
This is the definition of hilarious. I don’t know who pissed in the other commenters’ Corn Flakes, but this is funny.
If you don’t make it sexy you don’t eat!
The best humor deconstructs the thing it is making light of, and hopefully forces you to rethink that thing. If this guy doesn’t cause folks to think about why they’re posting the pictures they’re posting, then those folks are completely without merit.
All those people on Tinder want is sex. Im surprised that not everyone of them is a nude pic….. guess that’d come off a a bit desperate though.
90% of the women I see on Tinder want a relationship.
@holnrew they say they want a relationship, if that was true they would be on Match.com
haha the milk waterfall…omg yus!
Mildly amusing at best :/
Amazing
The sawhorse one was fucking amazing
Yeah, that’s my fave.
I was expecting some pics with dogs, since almost every woman on Tinder has a picture with dog, that’s most likey not even theirs. Nonetheless, this shit is hilarious.
Ruh oh, is he going to get in trouble for mocking people with dwarfism?
How does noone see the artistic value of banana peel on head? That was spot on!
The Klingon Empire is here and would prefer to place Their vote!
-Yes, funny.