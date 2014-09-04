This Guy Is Hilariously Recreating The Photos Every Girl Uses On Tinder

He’s just a Tindafella, standing in front of a girl, asking her to swipe right. Since earlier this year, Jarrod Allen has been mocking the photos you’ve seen a million times on Tinder. You know the ones: squinty faces, goofy poses, intentional sexiness that comes off as unintentional comedy. Posing as Tindafella, he’s been recreating the pics, because he’s “single and searching for love.”

Also, swapping out a waterfall (ALWAYS with the waterfall) for jugs of milk is hilarious.