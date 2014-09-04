This Guy Is Hilariously Recreating The Photos Every Girl Uses On Tinder

#Tinder #Tumblr
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.04.14 36 Comments
He’s just a Tindafella, standing in front of a girl, asking her to swipe right. Since earlier this year, Jarrod Allen has been mocking the photos you’ve seen a million times on Tinder. You know the ones: squinty faces, goofy poses, intentional sexiness that comes off as unintentional comedy. Posing as Tindafella, he’s been recreating the pics, because he’s “single and searching for love.”

Also, swapping out a waterfall (ALWAYS with the waterfall) for jugs of milk is hilarious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tinder#Tumblr
TAGSJARROD ALLENTINDAFELLAtinderTUMBLR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP