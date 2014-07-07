This Little Girl’s To-Do List Is A Reminder Why Little Girls Are Not To Be F*cked With

Reddit user lala989 posted this photo yesterday with the caption: “My daughter’s list in case anything happens to her older brother.” Yes, you have to take everything you see posted on the internet with a grain of salt (especially when children are involved), and yes, there is a possibility that this could be fake — but do I personally think it’s real? Without a question. Little girls are f*cking diaboloical, and I should know since I used to be one. Sure, little boys might pull your pigtails and push you into a mud puddle, but little girls will plot to hammer everything that you love. This kid is going to make one HELL of a divorce attorney someday, I can tell you that much.
Every younger sibling wants to take the older one’s bedroom. Probabbly because its bigger.
Also, spite.
Last time he reads her diary.
This looks more like a to-do list once Ethan is “taken care of.”
“Where’s Ethan?”
“Gone.”
I love how hammering just the Lego wasn’t enough of an expression of rage.
Call Nancy Grace
I think Walder Frey and Cersei Lannister are missing from that list.
Hammer Everything He Loves…. yup this girls got it down already
We did not get the upper body strength. We have to use the tools we were given.
And we appreciate you gals always putting them on display when you wanna put them to work ;)
“Gals”! I didn’t know there were elderly people on Uproxx. And why would you want to see the inside of my brain?
I need to start making lists like these about my friends and ‘accidentally’ leave it somewhere that they will find it.
Fucking Terrific.. +10000
Looks like little Ethan is going to learn the ways of women quite early on.