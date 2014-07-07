This Little Girl’s To-Do List Is A Reminder Why Little Girls Are Not To Be F*cked With

#Reddit
News & Culture Writer
07.07.14 14 Comments

Reddit user lala989 posted this photo yesterday with the caption: “My daughter’s list in case anything happens to her older brother.” Yes, you have to take everything you see posted on the internet with a grain of salt (especially when children are involved), and yes, there is a possibility that this could be fake — but do I personally think it’s real? Without a question. Little girls are f*cking diaboloical, and I should know since I used to be one. Sure, little boys might pull your pigtails and push you into a mud puddle, but little girls will plot to hammer everything that you love. This kid is going to make one HELL of a divorce attorney someday, I can tell you that much.

(Reddit via Jezebel)

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSlittle girlsREDDITTerrifying

