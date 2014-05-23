This Music Video For The City Of Ames, Iowa Is Basically The Reason The Internet Was Invented

Oh my god you guys, this video. I just watched the entire 3:19 minutes of it making a Tom Haverford face the entire time, and at one point, broke out into insane, hysterical laughter completely by myself in my home office that even the dog started to look worried.

“Hooray for Ames!” is a music video for the city of Ames, Iowa, which, according to the YouTube description, showcases “the many reasons that Ames, Iowa is a great place to live, work, and play!” My face actually hurts right now. Anyway I am far too worked up about this to give it a proper write up so, in no particular order, here are my favorite things about the “Hooray for Ames!” music video:

“Song by Smiling Stone Soup”

This guy.

“It’s beautiful in autumn, late December brings snow.” This place is literally like no other place in the country.

“For a glass of water when you visit our town — crack a smile! Drink it down, its the cleanest around!”

Look! More than one black person lives here:

WHAT IS THIS DOG WEARING.

“Just grab a bite to eat! There’s a place on Main.” Points for convenient dining options.

Work commute guaranteed in under 20 minutes or your pizza is free.

Ames water is so great it actually gets TWO mentions in the song.

It’s basically the Paris of Iowa:

Guitar solo at 2:30

NO SH*T.

In Ames you can be not just the singer in a band — but LEAD singer in a band.

This video made me so happy, I’m going to think about it from now on whenever I feel sad. Maybe someday I’ll even visit this magical place of Ames, Iowa. I hear the water is excellent.

