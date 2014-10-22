This Unearthed Footage Of 13-Year-Old Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Always An Insufferable Egomaniac

For Kim Kardashian’s birthday yesterday, Entertainment Tonight unearthed this twenty-year-old home video from Kim’s eighth grade graduation in 1994. So if you’ve ever wondered if Kim Kardashian was always the worst person alive or if this is a relatively new attribute, then HOLY F*CK, YOU HAVE NO IDEA. If the idea of Kim Kardashian’s fame in the first place already makes you seethe, then you might not want to watch this because here is a sampling of things that actually come out of 13-year-old Kim Kardashian’s mouth during the minute-and-a-half time span of this video:

“Does everyone get a tape of this? Because I hope you do so you can see me when I’m famous and old and you’re gonna remember me, this beautiful little girl.”

“My name’s Kim Kardashian and I’m the dopest on the ropest person in this class. I’m dope on a rope.”

“She doesn’t know what she’s talking about! I’m more popular than she is.”

“Everyone loves me . . . I’m so popular!”

“Chris says he loves me the most and everyone is jealous.”

“And we have so many memories but you know they’re going to miss me the most!”

There you have it, Kim Kardashian: destined for fame and popularity and the adulation of the masses. If your eye isn’t already twitching too much to watch, here’s the whole clip:

On the very, very small plus side, at least we can take comfort in the fact 13-year-old Kim Kardashian dances like someone having a seizure, and you know someone had to be laughing behind her back.

(Huffington Post via Buzzfeed)