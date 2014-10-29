This Woman Has Been Crushing Her Ribs For Years So She’ll Have A Jessica Rabbit-Like Figure

Kelly Lee Dekay describes herself as a “designer by day, model by night, super villain always,” but it’s not her fault she’s bad — she was just rib-crushed that way. For the past seven years, Dekay “has shrunk her waist to…16 inches using a steel boned tight-laced corset.”

Dekay explained that “growing up I just loved the exaggeration of styles and the beautiful costumes that comic book characters would wear and that led to the aesthetic that led to tight-lacing.” She was also teased for looking like a tomboy , but when she wore her corset, it made her feel like Bruce Wayne putting on the Batsuit. She further elaborated on Facebook.

You be you, Dekay. At least she modeled herself after a good character (Jessica Rabbit) in a great movie (Who Framed Roger Rabbit), not, say, Betty Boop in every Betty Boop cartoon. Betty Boop is the worst.

Via Facebook