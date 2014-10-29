This Man’s Doge Meme-Obsessed Girlfriend Screams ‘Such Sex, Wow’ During Intercourse, Because Internet

What’s the strangest thing you’ve heard during sex? I once heard a neighbor’s girlfriend yell “spread that sh*t like Moses parting the Red Sea.” Needless to say, The Ten Commandments has never been the same for me. Needless to say, I can’t look at a pic of Charlton Heston without getting mildly aroused. But I digress.
This story on reddit is both obnoxious and wildly hilarious. According to this fella, his girlfriend’s obsession with memes, especially the doge meme, made sex uncomfortable. In short, while he was pumping away, concentrating on the task at hand, she was moaning “such sex wow.”
I don’t want to go sorority girl on you but I literally can’t even.
For example, Chris has an obsession with memes. She has memes posted all over her wall and is very active on meme based forums. I understand they make her laugh and that it’s not too concerning, but she brings up memes ALL the time. And I mean all the time. Even when we first started talking and flirting she’d bring up socially awkward penguin. At first it was cute, but then it got annoying fast when I realized she did this constantly.
My girlfriend doesn’t abstain from meme usage, even when we’re having sex. Whenever we spend this time together, she starts moaning doge memes like “such sex, wow” and it really kills the moment for me. Like really? Is that even close to appropriate? Maybe she wants to relieve the tension, but does she know when to draw the line? Even reading that over made me sick knowing that Chris is usually 100% serious about those things.
Listen, I don’t care if that’s Scarlett Johansson or like Halle Berry, I’m not dealing with that sh*t. Feel free to scream your stupid meme while using a hitachi magic wand thank you very much.
Good day ma’am.
On the bright side, she’s being positive.
Right? At least she doesnt say, “I am disappoint”
For things being “needless to say” you sure do say them a lot.
Good sex? Nope, Chuck Testa.
His mistake was fucking her right in the pussy.
THAT’S NOT HOW DOGE WORKS, YOU FUCKING WHOREBAG, IT’S MUCH x, SUCH y, WOW. GODDAMNIT LEARN HOW TO MEME.
Any person who speaks in memes is a person I don’t want to talk to.
The only reaction I get from my girlfriend during sex is the whistle she makes when she deflates, so…