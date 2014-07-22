This Woman’s Entertaining Sex Diary Is The Antithesis Of That Sex-Starved Husband’s Spreadsheet

Over the weekend, a spreadsheet went viral documenting the sex attempts of a frustrated husband who douchily decided to unburden his soul with it onto his wife, who was at the time in a taxi on the way to the airport for a business trip. And while yes, it was pretty douchey — as many of you pointed out — there has got to be some kind of fundamental problem with a relationship if one partner never wants to have sex with the other, so I can only hope for this both of their sakes that one of them is rewarded with divorce papers upon her return.
So speaking of documenting sex and divorce papers, after this story went viral, our friends over at Guyism received an email from an old female acquaintance who claimed to be in possession of a sex diary of a friend of hers who had been married to a guy who never gave her any attention, ahem, sexually — who then shared it with ten of her closest friends on the night of the divorce. Just so you know, it’s not always the wives who are the sh*tty ones at intimacy in a marriage.
The raw PDFs allegedly included too much information, so Guyism Senior Editor A. Issac took the liberty of cleaning it up and organizing into his own spreadsheet, for posterity’s sake:
And therein lies the fundamental difference between women and men. When a man keeps a sex journal, he uses it in an attempt at gaining leverage in the marriage at an inopportune time. When a woman keeps a sex journal, we will secretly plot to leave your ass, and then use the sex journal to laugh at you behind your back with all of our friends. And then reach for our Magic Wand.
Who are these people? There is literally nothing I wouldn’t drop in a heartbeat in the situations she describes to immediately start having sex with her.
especially if she looked like that stock photo at the top
Spoken like a single person with no kids and a part time job. When are married sometimes you both want but just are too fucking exhausted and pass out. The watching TV stuff is bullshit though.
I bet that is Stacey’s journal. Way to self promote.
I can’t be the only one to come to the conclusion that he’s gay, right?
Is that a shirtless Keith Olbermann?
Lots of use of the Magic Wand. Hermione Granger, you are insatiable!
Flickem Clitoro!
erecto niplius
So a friend of a friend’s sex diary is emailed days after the other one was posted? Gimme a f*ckin break.
I was, at first, inclined to be just as pessimistic. But it’s just fucking boring enough to be real.
You all understand that there are a ton of alcoholic stoners out there, right? It ain’t all in the womens’ heads, people.
What does that have to do with anything, random Fox News anchor? If anything certain drugs make you MORE horny.
These diaries are fucking useless as shit anyway. We don’t know these people and don’t know shit about their lives.
The guy in this one seems like a complete bum but who knows.
My advice to everyone is don’t get married.
Weed has never made me even remotely horny, just sleepy. Pretty sure when i get high, Jeffe just hangs out in a siesta.
Weed gives me boners unrivaled by the most magical of wands.
i don’t get these things. Like why keep a sex journal? Why stay with someone if you’re not satisfied? Just leave the person. These things aren’t funny. Just sorta sad.
He’s a Tigers fan, honey, don’t act like you were surprised to find out he’s gay.
Day 5 is understandable.
Exactly the same thought I had.
Exactly. The only excuse that might be legit.
If you can sit through Bastogne and still be ready to go, you are some kind of sexual Tyranosaur. Poor Muck and Pencala.
I don’t know whether this is fake or not, but it’s not out of line with the stories that I’ve heard from frustrated female friends. Sometimes the girl wants it more than the guy, stand-up comedy routines and sitcoms aside.
This is definitely true.
Some studies show that women are more unsatisfied in marriages/relationships than men. I don’t know about ‘more’ necessarily, but I’m willing to bet it occurs pretty evenly.
I want to read the original list before it was cleaned up by editor at Guyism. This sounds like a freaky chic who probably listed rimjob as one of her favorite things to do in bed.
All these people saying he is gay… if he only let her give one BJ in a month, and nothing else, he’s either addicted to porn or already getting it much better from someone else who doesn’t need to keep track of how often she flicks her bean…
And that’s definitely Keith Olbermann.
I get a Gene Hackman in Enemy of the State vibe, but I can see where your coming from.
Anywhere we can see pictures of these people? What if one person has really let him/herself go? Maybe the someone keeping a list has put on 200 pounds since they got married.
Even at +200 pounds a normal male libido would summon the courage to nail that whale. Especially drunk. The dude is either getting it elsewhere or having erectile dysfunction.
I don’t know gaining 200 pounds would be a boner killer.
Here is some outside of the box thinking…maybe his dick isn’t working and he doesn’t know how to handle it or just wants to act like it isn’t happening. That doesn’t jive with strip club trips. Even internet porn doesn’t compare to the real thing. It has to be cheating or dick not working.
You are an idiot of the highest order.
Here is some outside the box thinking… get a divorce.
Also: “Even internet porn doesn’t compare to the real thing.” A lot of men would disagree with you. I knew a guy who said regular sex was ruined for him because he was addicted to anime porn. Anime porn aside, it’s more common than you think for sexual dysfunction to be linked to a minor porn addiction.
Even better…what if this is Kate Upton’s diary with Justin Verlander…mind blown.
I really miss the innocence of the 70s. When babysitters would find the Polaroids of swinging couples when they were supposed to be watching the kids.
Douchebags Sex Life Part II: Eléctrica Boogalo.
Looks like the guy had ED and was too embarrassed about it to go get some Viagra. Notice the one “yes” is “went down on me”. Dude couldn’t get hard.
This genuinely could be fake and gay.
But most probably fake. Take this to Jezebel.
Aren’t most women ‘On the Rag’ most of the time?
Oh I just had the craziest idea! TALK TO YOUR SPOUSE. I’m gonna be super good at marriage.
This is exactly what I always think every time… well, every time anything. I’m probably not stellar at being around other people, nor intimacy either for that matter, but most of my relationships have been pretty good because of that one stupid rule everyone seems to forget. TALK TO THE PERSON. It’s amazing how often I say that to people. “Well have you talked to them?” I swear marriage counselors must have it so easy. I’m fairly certain they just say basically that in more words.
Wow, so you hated it when the guy did but loved it when the woman did it? Because feminism right?
You know the difference I see here? The man in the previous example privately shared it with his wife. His timing was shit but he also didn’t spread it around to his friends and if a marriage is having problems like this a list detailing it could be eye-opening and helpful. Communication is needed if you hope to make things better.
In BOTH cases it was the woman that wanted to make things public in an attempt to shame the husband. Real productive. Maybe if these women learned to communicate their marriage would be better for it. Just a thought.
All I will say is that in this case and the other case that there must be something wrong in the marriage for a partner to never want sex. Either seek counselling and communicate or go your separate ways so you can both possibly meet someone that you are compatible with.
either he’s cheating or she’s completely unattractive.
“Day 1 – Came home from playing basketball and went to bed without taking a shower”.
Right there shows it’s a response to the spreadsheet guy and attempting to 1-up.