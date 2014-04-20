Tila Tequila Would Like To Share Photographic Evidence Of Her Pregnancy

Tila Tequila just posted this picture of herself claiming she’s pregnant. Since Tila has already run the gauntlet of hating on jews, spreading Paul Walker death conspiracies, and getting poo thrown at her by Juggalos, it’s only natural her next step in life is getting knocked up.
In her Facebook post she claims that she’s 10 weeks pregnant. Is that what a 10-week baby bump looks like? For someone who thinks this entire planet is an illuminati, lizard filled hell hole, you’d wonder why she wants to bring a child into it.
(Via Tila Tequila’s Facebook)
This will not end well.
(Assuming she’s really pregnant; given her history of crazy, I’m not convinced she is.)
If you look up “attention whore” in the dictionary, her picture is found there….
Can you please post less information about this chick?
And by less I mean post something that makes me forget something else about her.
I’m guessing pregnancy is bad for a porn star’s career?
Hardly. There’s a fetish site for everything these days.
My condolences to the poor bastard responsible for that.
Actually the CDC is interested in analyzing this guy’s junk to diagnose how many diseases can coexist in one place.
Look at the crazy
Does anyone know where I can get a set of those antichrist knives from The Omen? Asking for all mankind.
While you’re at it, please inform us of what’s going on in the lives of Octomom, Andy Milonakis, and Joe the Plumber? I’m sure they’d all like their 15 minutes extended, too.
That is nottttttt 10 weeks pregnant. That’s 5 months, if not a developing beer gut.
Yeah, I was thinking that it looked a lot more than 10 weeks, especially since that chick was rail thin.
AND SO IT BEGINS.