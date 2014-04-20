Tila Tequila Would Like To Share Photographic Evidence Of Her Pregnancy

Tila Tequila just posted this picture of herself claiming she’s pregnant. Since Tila has already run the gauntlet of hating on jews, spreading Paul Walker death conspiracies, and getting poo thrown at her by Juggalos, it’s only natural her next step in life is getting knocked up.

In her Facebook post she claims that she’s 10 weeks pregnant. Is that what a 10-week baby bump looks like? For someone who thinks this entire planet is an illuminati, lizard filled hell hole, you’d wonder why she wants to bring a child into it.

(Via Tila Tequila’s Facebook)