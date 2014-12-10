The Ebola Fighters Are Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’ For 2014

#Ebola
12.10.14

TIME has named “The Ebola Fighters” as their “Person of the Year” for 2014.

The globe-spanning group beat out a field that included Taylor Swift, Roger Goodell, Tim Cook, and Vladimir Putin. Here’s the Twitter announcement:

Managing editor Nancy Gibbs writes that the brave men and women who have confronted the deadly disease were chosen because they collectively “risked and persisted, sacrificed and saved.” You can read her essay about the choice here.

