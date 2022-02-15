Netflix’s latest true-crime sensation dug up a few tawdry fake diamonds in the form of Inventing Anna (from Shondaland and starring Julia Garner) and The Tinder Swindler. The latter’s a documentary that appeals to (as well as frightens) both true crime fans and online daters, who are already aware that there a lot of bad people out there, but oh boy. Faux millionaire playboy Simon Leviev (not his real name, that’s Shimon Hayut) might be one of the worst of them. As the film revealed, Simon left a trail of bewildered women in his wake after introducing himself as the “Prince of Diamonds” and pretending to be the son of actual multi-millionaire Lev Leviev.

Before the women knew what had hit them, they’d lent him money that they’d never see again. One woman, Londoner Cecilie Fjellhoy, ended up losing $200,000, which Simon apparently used to finance his next con on another woman. Well, Simon thinks that all of this proves that he has what it takes to be a mega star. According to TMZ, Simon would like to be a dating guru. Maybe a podcast or a book or even a TV show? Yep, he totally wants that career, from TMZ:

Sources close to Simon tell TMZ … he’s already signed with a talent manager, and wants to write a book, star on a dating show and host a dating podcast. Yeah, no shocker … the guy’s got big plans. Simon’s new Hollywood manager is Gina Rodriguez with Gitoni Inc, and we’re told they’ve already discussed a bunch of plans to parlay his newfound Netflix fame into profit and an entertainment career.

TMZ also adds that Simon wants women to compete for the honor of “his love” on a TV show, and yikes. This has shades of fallen Tiger King all over it, and you know what happened there. In the meantime, Simon is awaiting trial on various charges related to fraud in Israel, where he was extradited a few years ago. Kinda puts a cramp on those Hollywood stardom plans.

