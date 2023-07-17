Oh No, Are Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Dating?

Kim Kardashian has said that she has a new mystery man in her life. Could “Fred” be Tom Brady?

Rumors have been swirling that Kardashian and Brady are more than just mega-wealthy friends after they were spotted supposedly being “super flirty with each other” at a Fourth of July gala thrown by Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics. It’s a pairing seemingly made up by the kind of magazines you see at the grocery store check-out line — because it basically is.

Rubin told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and Brady are “just friends.” So were Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart, and all we know how that worked out (better than this extremely mid-2000s poster).

“It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there,” Robin said. “Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much. So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors.”

The last time I had “10 or 12 shots” after not drinking much, I thought I had a chance at dating Tom Brady, too. Happens to the best of us.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)