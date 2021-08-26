Following Thursday’s attack on the Kabul airport, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren latched on to the chance to criticize the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden for the deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan. However, in an on-brand move, Lahren attempted to equate the situation in Afghanistan with Benghazi while also taking random jabs at “kneeling” and “wokeness.”

“This is Benghazi on steroids and EXACTLY what happens when you put a party in power that would rather sh*t on America than protect and defend it,” Lahren tweeted. “No amount of kneeling and wokeness will save American lives. This is an abomination!!!!”

This is Benghazi on steroids and EXACTLY what happens when you put a party in power that would rather sh*t on America than protect and defend it. No amount of kneeling and wokeness will save American lives. This is an abomination!!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 26, 2021

As Lahren no doubt doesn’t know, the repeated Benghazi investigations cleared Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and ended up blowing back on the Republican Party. Fortunately, there were several people on Twitter who were ready to school Lahren.

What would the host of celebrity apprentice have done differently? You guys are just using these servicemen deaths for your own pathetic political agenda. https://t.co/SYcDBzChS7 — Jake Romero (@jake_romero_) August 26, 2021

Best is the part that she forgot that Benghazi result was that the administration wasn't responsible ;) — Torsten Raudssus (@raudssus) August 26, 2021

Remind us, what were the findings of the GOP lead Benghazi investigations? @TomiLahren — Gabriel Fernandez (@HallTripperGDF) August 26, 2021

Trump wanted them out too so, #FactsOverFeelings? Am I doing this right toni? — Trenton Worsham (@soundlink_trent) August 26, 2021

Benghazi happened because a Republican congresss declined to supply necessary financial support to harden the embassy. — Toulouse LauTrekkie (@CraigMSchultz) August 26, 2021

This tweet is the equivalent of publicly admitting you think the Earth is flat. https://t.co/M8mzspVNAa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 26, 2021

Of course, Lahren wouldn’t have had such a wide opening to criticize the American withdrawal from Afghanistan if the media hadn’t botched its coverage of the evacuation. On Wednesday night, political strategist James Carville took the media and Democrats to task for the way it’s criticized Biden for a no-win situation.

“[Biden] would greatly benefit if the press would cover this accurately,” Carville said. “And yes, you always have mealy-mouthed Democrats. And I can’t tell you the number of phone calls I’ve gotten… where people say, ‘You know, he did the right thing, but he’s going about it the wrong way.’ And I’ve said: Do they teach a course at West Point or Annapolis or Johns Hopkins on how to lose a war? No. There’s no good way to lose a war!”