On Twitter, conservative pundit and billionaire defender Tomi Lahren has been tweeting pro-Trump messages like, “The only way @realDonaldTrump loses in November is if the Dems get their way with mail-in ballot fraud and the ‘all you can vote’ buffet” and “The average American has a voice in Trump’s America and the forgotten American will come out in droves in November!” But on Cameo, she called the president a “jackass.”

“Because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi – I hope I’m pronouncing this right – President Trump is wise like an ullu. I hope I said that right,” Lahren said in a video that was first posted to the website where C-list celebrities thrive before going viral elsewhere. As noted by the BBC, “In popular perception ‘ullu,’ the Hindi word for owl, has come to be associated with someone who’s an idiot or not very bright.” This was all part of comedy writer Ali-Asghar Abedi’s plan:

“I paid conservative commentator Tomi Lahren $85 to call President Trump a jackass. To be clear, she didn’t actually say ‘jackass’: she said ‘ulloo,’ which literally means ‘owl’ in Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi. But colloquially ‘ulloo’ means ‘jackass’ and the term is only used pejoratively in India. That’s right — Tomi sold out, albeit unknowingly, for just $85. What price dignity, eh?”

Abedi admits that the goof was “juvenile,” but “given that the Republican National Convention may be beyond satire, pranking the likes of Lahren may be one of the few ways we can derive comedy from this absurd event.” It could have just as easily been “Ben Shapiro, Jesse Watters, Mark Levin, Sarah Palin or Kimberly Guifoyle,” Abedi writes, although none of them are on Cameo. You can get Sean Spicer for $199, though. Or if that’s too pricey for a goof, the Chicks on the Right will only set you back $37.

That’s money horribly spent.

In case it wasn’t clear, I’m the person who pranked Tomi Lahren, and I did it via @BookCameo. Best $85 I’ve ever spent. https://t.co/AgIamUheLO — Ali-Asghar Abedi (@AbediAA) August 25, 2020

(Via BBC and the Independent)