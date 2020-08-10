The last time we checked in with Tomi Lahren, the conservative pundit was mocking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which spectacularly backfired on her, and getting called out by rapper YG for criticizing protestors. Over the weekend, she took her Fox Nation shtick to a smartphone, where she called out “all men” for being “trash” in a video rant.

“This is a PSA for all the men out there and all the boys who think they’re men, but they’re actually boys,” she said, merely warming up for the good stuff. “This is going to be the summer of canceling boys.” It’s like Don Henley once sang, my love for you will still be strong after the boys of summer have been canceled. “Now from my own personal experiences and the experiences of all of my friends, which range in age from 24 to 36, we’ve all got issues,” she continued. “I will say this, all of my friends are attractive, all of my friends are successful, all of my friends have something going on…” You get the idea. Lahren never says “all of my friends are white,” but it’s implied:

Calling herself a “woman of value,” and applying that tag to her friends, Lahren tongue-lashed the games men play and the fact that they’re not appreciative of women like her. “It will be a cold day in hell before I chase a man,” said Lahren, who moved from Los Angeles to Nashville last spring after calling off her engagement to soccer player and one-time California 33rd District Congressional candidate Brandon Fricke.

Don’t be offended (or as she would put it, “triggered”) by Lahren calling all men “trash.” Save that anger for her filming a vertical video. It’s 2020, we should know better.