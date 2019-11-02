Viral

Tomi Lahren Tried To Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, And It Spectacularly Backfired On Her

When we last checked in on Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, she was… coming out against Alabama’s abortion law, calling it “too restrictive.” Huh, that’s not the Cardi B-feuding, liberal snowflake-triggering, Colin Kaepernick and Beyoncé-bashing we know and love (to make fun of). But don’t worry, Tomi is back on her bullsh*t.

For Halloween, Lahren dressed as “the thing that scares me most,” frequent Fox News target Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who she nicknamed the “Democratic Dimwit Darling herself” on Instagram. “I’m not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #TeamTomi, #halloween, #AOC, and #SocialismKills. In the photo, Lahren can be seen holding The Communist Manifesto and a binder that reads “Green New Deal.” Boy, AOC sure got roasted, although not as roasted as the world is going to be by never-ending wildfires.

“For all those crybabies out there triggered by my Halloween costume and others: it’s Halloween, calm down,” Lahren tweeted in response to Alyssa Milano, who deftly pointed out that “imitation is the sincerest form [of] flattery,” and everyone else who mocked her costume. “Thought you Lefties would love a day that legitimizes going door-to-door asking for free things, anyway. #staytriggered.” Meanwhile, while Lahren was cosplaying on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez was in the Bronx, hosting a “community Halloween & Harvest party” where over 600 people “came together to dance, decorate pumpkins, & share treats.” She hasn’t directly responded to Lahren, but others did.

