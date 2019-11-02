When we last checked in on Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, she was… coming out against Alabama’s abortion law, calling it “too restrictive.” Huh, that’s not the Cardi B-feuding, liberal snowflake-triggering, Colin Kaepernick and Beyoncé-bashing we know and love (to make fun of). But don’t worry, Tomi is back on her bullsh*t.

For Halloween, Lahren dressed as “the thing that scares me most,” frequent Fox News target Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who she nicknamed the “Democratic Dimwit Darling herself” on Instagram. “I’m not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #TeamTomi, #halloween, #AOC, and #SocialismKills. In the photo, Lahren can be seen holding The Communist Manifesto and a binder that reads “Green New Deal.” Boy, AOC sure got roasted, although not as roasted as the world is going to be by never-ending wildfires.

“For all those crybabies out there triggered by my Halloween costume and others: it’s Halloween, calm down,” Lahren tweeted in response to Alyssa Milano, who deftly pointed out that “imitation is the sincerest form [of] flattery,” and everyone else who mocked her costume. “Thought you Lefties would love a day that legitimizes going door-to-door asking for free things, anyway. #staytriggered.” Meanwhile, while Lahren was cosplaying on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez was in the Bronx, hosting a “community Halloween & Harvest party” where over 600 people “came together to dance, decorate pumpkins, & share treats.” She hasn’t directly responded to Lahren, but others did.

I want to make fun of you, but this is actually a pretty good costume idea. I’m also going to dress as someone who became more successful than me in far less time because they haven’t sold their soul — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 31, 2019

what exactly is wrong with being a bartender? it's an honest day's work, and a much more difficult job than you've ever had. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 31, 2019

Tomi Lahren looking like a Walmart version of @AOC. Lol 😂 Maybe I should go as anti-feminist, fake Christian, grifter, white power Barbie Tomi Lahren for Halloween tonight… — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 31, 2019

Here's an accurate Tami Lahren Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/NM6i0yQsuy — 🆘James Simpson (@jsimpson992) October 31, 2019

Only 2yrs older than you and AOC is in Congress electrifying the nation and you are dressing up like her for Halloween and don't even see the irony. I bet she does scare you–AOC exemplifies all you are not: Smart, empathic, working hard for America. You could learn from her. — Victoria Brownworth👻💀 (@VABVOX) November 1, 2019

Tomi, it’s great that you took the time to dress up as @aoc. You can pretend to be smart and successful for one evening. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) October 31, 2019

The fact that you include her former working class job in a list of attempted insults is incredibly revealing about who you've become. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 31, 2019

Live look at Tomi Lahren: pic.twitter.com/GTuKugGt5R — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 31, 2019

She scares you because she doesn’t have to lie for a living. Maybe try telling the truth while you’re dressed like a decent person. Hopefully you won’t spontaneously combust. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) October 31, 2019