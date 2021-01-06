Tomi Lahren isn’t right about a lot of things. She’s also prone to meltdowns when she is. But on Wednesday, as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, some people dug up tweets that proved just how wrong she was. Back in early November, after the election but before the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, the far right commentator had a prediction:

If @realDonaldTrump were to lose (he won’t) his supporters will go to work tomorrow just as we do everyday. When Biden loses, his “supporters” will likely loot and riot. Tells you everything you need to know! #Trump2020 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 3, 2020

“If @realDonaldTrump were to lose (he won’t) his supporters will go to work tomorrow just as we do everyday,” Lahren tweeted on November 3. “When Biden loses, his ‘supporters’ will likely loot and riot. Tells you everything you need to know!”

Well, for starters, Donald Trump did lose. But got something even more glaringly wrong: She thought it was Biden supporters who would loot and riot. What happened instead was Trump supporters attempted to stop a joint formality in which Congress amasses each state’s certified election results and officially declares the winner — in this case, Joe Biden.

Things got ugly quickly. Armed Trump supporters ran amok inside. Members of Congress were forced to flee for their lives. Someone was reportedly shot and killed. Eventually — some two hours too late — the National Guard were called in. In short, whatever Lahren fantasized Biden supporters would do was nothing compared to what Trump supporters actually did.

And so social media came for the Tomi Lahren of only two months ago, to show how she was more wrong than usual.

Okay… Who caught Tomi Lahren like this? She was so, so, so… wrong. pic.twitter.com/vTH3I0CIZp — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) January 6, 2021

This aged as well as your dye job. https://t.co/JwNNe1dBYz — Titus (@TitusNation) January 6, 2021

Remember this tweet ? Any comments Ms Tomi Lahren ? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/UYgTrGqzXl — Jillian (@Pheramuse) January 6, 2021

just following up tomi https://t.co/V4XkW1qxce — MATT WATSON (@matthwatson) January 6, 2021

Right, Tomi Lahren. This tweet aged well. pic.twitter.com/WbuUSDgbzQ — Max Lifer (@lifetothemax1) January 6, 2021

Remember when Tomi Lahren said this👇🏽. Didn't age too fucking well did it… pic.twitter.com/1knVoWIEuT — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) January 6, 2021

Tomi Lahren, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, was wrong. pic.twitter.com/DSAePaAjvB — Alex “Glenn” Glenn (@THEAlexGlenn) January 6, 2021

Put your hands together for Tomi Lauren everybody 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/hxWZ7rOVCt — DonDada (@_miikedadon) January 6, 2021

hey girl come collect your domestic terrorists!!! https://t.co/39ah4P0MJz — lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) January 6, 2021

But there was more! People dug up another tweet from around the same time, in which Lahren predicted this: “No we aren’t going to loot or riot, but we are for damn sure going to keep fighting! You’re not gonna steal this so brazenly.”

No we aren’t going to loot or riot, but we are for damn sure going to keep fighting! You’re not gonna steal this so brazenly. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 4, 2020

That also got torched.

And then there was the Tomi tweet from the summer, during the Black Lives Matter protests, which never got close to devolving into the kind of mess still happening.

Tomi Lahren: “How does looting, rioting and destroying your OWN community bring justice for anyone?” Who’s gonna tell her.. pic.twitter.com/I1dlQlnrBl — There it is, Bradley (@thejitterbug759) January 6, 2021

my tongue is bleeding from biting it so hard. https://t.co/r0Wtkw1aoM — Chrissy Costanza (@ChrissyCostanza) January 6, 2021

In short, Tomi’s probably mad

But she actually wasn’t. Instead, she tweeted through the terror unfolding in Washington, making bad false equivalencies instead of acknowledging that she is just wrong.